California Safe Schools Launches Diesel Idling Education And Reporting Campaign

MENAFN - Send2Press Newswire) LOS ANGELES, Calif., Oct. 6, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - California Safe Schools (CSS), in partnership with the California Air Resources Board (CARB), has launched a statewide public-education campaign to help Californians recognize unnecessary diesel idling, understand California's idling requirements, and report suspected violations near schools, homes, childcare facilities, hospitals, senior facilities, and other sensitive locations.







Image caption: California Safe Schools.

The campaign initially focuses on communities in Los Angeles City Council District 6-including Arleta, Lake Balboa, North Hills, North Hollywood, Panorama City, Sun Valley, and Van Nuys-with educational and reporting resources available statewide at StopDieselIdling.

KNOW CALIFORNIA'S FIVE-MINUTE RULE

Under California regulations, diesel-fueled commercial motor vehicles over 10,000 pounds generally may not idle their primary engine for more than five consecutive minutes. Exceptions include certain traffic conditions, power take-off operations, and some bus operations.

Vehicles displaying a CARB-certified Clean Idle sticker may qualify for additional allowances in unrestricted areas, but generally may not idle for more than five minutes within 100 feet of homes, schools, hospitals, senior facilities, or childcare facilities.

“Clean air should be something every Californian can count on, children and adults alike, whether they are going to school, working, playing outside, or simply living in their neighborhoods. This campaign puts practical information and tools in the hands of residents so they can recognize unnecessary diesel idling, report recurring concerns, and help bring greater attention to the problem,” said Robina Suwol, Executive Director of California Safe Schools.

RECOGNIZE. DOCUMENT. REPORT.

California Safe Schools encourages community members to:

Avoid unnecessary engine idling. Watch for recurring diesel idling near schools, homes, childcare facilities, and other sensitive locations. Safely document the location, date, time, vehicle description and, when possible, license plate number. Report suspected violations to 1-800-CUT-SMOG (1-800-288-7664) or through . Visit for educational and reporting resources.







Image caption: California Climate Investments.

CARB enforcement data indicate high compliance among inspected vehicles, with approximately 96–97% compliance in recent years. Community observations can nevertheless help identify recurring idling concerns and locations that may warrant attention.

BUILDING ON COMMUNITY EXPERIENCE

CSS has worked for decades to connect schools and communities with environmental-health information and pollution-prevention resources. The organization previously partnered with Los Angeles Unified School District and the City of Los Angeles to identify diesel-pollution hotspots and support installation of more than 100“No Idling” signs near schools.

The new Diesel Idling Deterrence Project expands that work by making education and reporting resources available to communities statewide. The project is funded through a CARB Community Air Grants Program.

“I'm grateful to see growing attention on the urgent need for clean air and for protecting our children, families, and school communities from unnecessary diesel pollution. I'm thankful to California Safe Schools for leading this important effort,” added Stephanie Fernandez, a resident.

ABOUT CALIFORNIA SAFE SCHOOLS

Founded in 1998 by Robina Suwol, California Safe Schools is a nonprofit organization dedicated to protecting children's health and the environment. CSS promotes safer school environments, advances environmental justice, and works to reduce toxic exposures in schools and communities.

For more information, visit: .

###

MEDIA ONLY CONTACT:

(not for print or online)

Robina Suwol, Executive Director

California Safe Schools

818.785.5515 office

Email:...

News Source: California Safe Schools

Follow Send2Press Newswire on Google News, or add us as a preferred source, to get our latest news announcements from all topics in your feeds.