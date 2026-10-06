MENAFN - Market Press Release) INVENTECHS Technology Expands Global Aerospace Supply Chain As Aircraft Parts Supplier October 5, 2026 5:15 am - Inventechs Technology has expanded its international aerospace fulfillment network, delivering over 20,000 certified parts with AS9100D quality standards and 24/7 AOG express support to airlines, MROs, and defense fleets worldwide.

As commercial aviation traffic expands across international air corridors and fleet utilization rates hit historical highs, aircraft operators face increasing pressure to maintain optimal dispatch reliability. Unplanned maintenance events and part shortages can lead to significant financial losses and operational disruptions for commercial airlines, defense units, and Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) facilities. To address these critical supply chain challenges, INVENTECHS Technology has formally announced the expansion of its global aerospace supply chain network. The organization provides fully traceable, certified aircraft parts and high-reliability electrical distribution components directly to commercial and defense operators worldwide, ensuring uninterrupted flight operations and reduced ground time across all major flight routes.

The foundation of the expanded distribution model rests upon an extensive catalog exceeding 20,000 distinct SKUs, catering to diverse airframe requirements and severe operational conditions. Among the primary product categories available for immediate global dispatch are AN, MS, and NAS series structural fasteners, high-performance landing gear assemblies, thermal-resistant hydraulic actuators, shock-mounted avionics modules, and teardown-verified engine spares. In addition to structural and mechanical hardware, INVENTECHS Technology incorporates specialized electrical and sensor systems, serving as an authorized distributor for Klixon circuit breakers, Kavlico LVDT sensors, and ROLINX laminated busbars. This comprehensive portfolio enables fleet managers to consolidate component sourcing across both flight-critical mechanical parts and advanced cockpit instrumentation.

Quality control and regulatory compliance remain central to every component distributed through the global network. INVENTECHS Technology operates under strict quality management frameworks, holding dual AS9100D and ISO 9001:2015 certifications to guarantee complete material integrity. Every individual component in the inventory undergoes serialized lot tracking and is supplied with comprehensive digital documentation, including FAA and EASA Form 1 certifications, to facilitate seamless customs clearance across international borders. Furthermore, parts destined for extreme environmental conditions undergo rigorous MIL-STD testing to verify resilience against high-cycle fatigue, vibration, dust abrasion, and extreme temperature variations, ensuring long-term operational safety in demanding environments.

To minimize the severe financial impacts associated with Aircraft on Ground (AOG) situations, INVENTECHS Technology maintains a dedicated, 24/7 emergency dispatch service. The AOG division operates continuously, pairing real-time shipment tracking with expedited air freight to ensure rapid delivery of emergency spares anywhere in the world. Fleet operators also benefit from tailored procurement programs, including customized assembly kitting, predictive stocking strategies, and bulk order management designed to lower total acquisition costs by 20 to 30 percent compared to conventional European distributors. By offering direct integration between operator logistics platforms and certified supply channels, the company helps aviation organizations optimize inventory management while maintaining maximum fleet readiness.

INVENTECHS Technology is a global engineering and aerospace solutions provider specializing in certified aircraft components, advanced power distribution architectures, and precision sensor systems. Serving high-demand industries such as Aerospace and Defense, Electric Vehicles and Automotive, Renewable Energy, and Petroleum, the company combines technical expertise with global logistics mastery. By bridging materials science and practical aviation engineering, INVENTECHS Technology empowers commercial airlines, defense contractors, and industrial operators to maintain superior technical performance, enhance system reliability, and meet modern operational standards worldwide. For more information regarding certified aerospace parts or emergency dispatch services, visit

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