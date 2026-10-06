MENAFN - Market Press Release) Guardsquare Accelerates Asia-Pacific Growth with Office Opening in Singapore October 5, 2026 8:01 pm - Mobile application security leader expands its APAC presence to help financial services, healthcare, retail, government, and other industries combat sophisticated app tampering and fraud threats

SINGAPORE and LEUVEN, Belgium – Oct. 6, 2026 – Guardsquare, the leading provider of mobile application security, today announced the opening of its regional office in Singapore. Its first physical presence in Asia-Pacific (APAC) builds on a customer base of more than 200 organizations across Asia and 50% year-over-year revenue growth in the region.

Located at 9 Temasek Blvd, Suntec Tower 2, #15-02A, Guardsquare's new office will serve as an operational and technical center of excellence for Asia-Pacific, with dedicated sales, technical support, and solutions engineering teams. The office will help the company serve rising demand for mobile application and API security across testing, protection, threat intelligence, and app attestation.

Guardsquare marked the milestone on October 1 with an on-site celebration, attended by regional partners, customers, government representatives, and local business leaders. Speakers included Roel Caers, CEO of Guardsquare; Severine de Potter, Belgium's Ambassador to Singapore; Soo Haw Yun, Vice President, Global Enterprises, Singapore Economic Development Board; and Kim De Meyer, Science and Technology Counselor at Flanders Investment & Trade (FIT).

“The Asia Pacific region is operating at the frontier of the global mobile economy, with organizations building increasingly sophisticated, high-value applications that their users rely on every day,” said Roel Caers, CEO of Guardsquare.“As the market leader in mobile application security, our presence in Singapore ensures regional developers have direct access to the most comprehensive security available, so they can build, release, and defend their mobile apps with confidence.”

"Guardsquare's decision to establish its first APAC office in Singapore reflects our role as a trusted base for companies to drive growth in the region. The expansion is a valuable addition to our vibrant cybersecurity ecosystem, and we look forward to partnering with Guardsquare in creating opportunities for local talent and delivering impactful solutions across the region," said Soo Haw Yun, Vice President, Global Enterprises, Singapore Economic Development Board.

The investment comes as Southeast Asia's digital economy is projected to surpass $300 billion and more than 60% of payments in the region are digital, according to Google, Temasek, and Bain & Company. As mobile banking, digital wallets, and super-apps expand, the team will help organizations protect their applications against tampering, reverse engineering, and fraud while addressing growing regulatory expectations.

The opening event also served to deepen Guardsquare's relationships with key regional partners and customers. Guardsquare works with a growing network of partners across APAC to bring its mobile application security platform - including DexGuard, iXGuard, AppSweep, App Attestation, and ThreatCast - to organizations across the region's banking, fintech, and retail sectors, among others.

“Proximity to our customers and partners is paramount in cybersecurity,” said Philippe Cazaubon, APAC managing director, Guardsquare.“Organizations across the region are navigating dynamic regulatory environments and increasingly sophisticated threat landscapes. Establishing our direct presence in Singapore allows us to deepen our relationships across the local ecosystem, collaborate more closely with our channel network, and deliver responsive, in-region support to help organizations protect their mobile innovations and revenue stream.”

The Singapore office joins Guardsquare's six other offices worldwide, marking a milestone in the company's global expansion. The company is hiring across sales, marketing, and engineering in Singapore. To explore current opportunities, visit the Singapore careers page:

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About Guardsquare

Guardsquare offers the most complete approach to mobile application security on the market, delivering the highest level of protection, with ease. Guardsquare integrates seamlessly across the full development cycle, from mobile app security testing and code hardening to real-time threat detection and API security. Guardsquare provides enhanced mobile application security across the entire development process. More than 1,000 customers worldwide across all major industries rely on Guardsquare to help them identify security risks and protect their mobile applications and SDKs against reverse engineering and tampering in the ever-evolving threat landscape. Learn more at Guardsquare and on LinkedIn.

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