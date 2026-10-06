DITP Promotes Thailand's Entertainment Industry On The Global Stage With Thai Night Busan 2026 At ACFM In The Republic Of Korea Arabian Post

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) clearfix"> BUSAN, SOUTH KOREA – Media OutReach Newswire – 6 October 2026 – The Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP), Ministry of Commerce, has announced its readiness to bring Thai companies in the film and content industry to the Asian Contents & Film Market (ACFM) 2026, a major marketplace for content and film in Asia, taking place in Busan, Republic of Korea, from October 10–13, 2026. This year, Thailand has been selected as ACFM's first-ever Country of Honor, providing an important opportunity to showcase the capabilities of Thailand's film and content industry to an international audience. DITP will also host the flagship networking event“Thai Night Busan 2026” to promote Thailand's entertainment industry and strengthen international partnerships.

The Republic of Korea is one of the world's leading countries in film and entertainment and a major hub for Asia's content industry. Its annual content exports exceed USD 12 billion, and it plays a prominent role in global digital media and over-the-top (OTT) platforms. DITP supported Thailand's film and entertainment industry at ACFM consistently from 2012 to 2019. However, Thai Night activities has been on hiatus since 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The return of the event reflects the growing international interest in and recognition of Thai films, series, animation, and digital content.

DITP is deeply honoured that Her Royal Highness Princess Ubolratana Rajakanya Sirivadhana Barnavadi will graciously preside over the opening ceremony of Thai Night Busan 2026. Her Royal Highness's longstanding support has provided great encouragement to Thailand's entertainment industry. Her gracious presence will lend great distinction to the event and further enhance its international profile. The event will take place on October 11, 2026, at Park Hyatt Busan, under the theme“Reimagining Thailand,” presenting the country's capabilities and fresh perspectives through creativity and its content industry.

See also Shenzhen-Hong Kong-Guangzhou Innovation Cluster in China maintains global lead <p> DITP and the Department of Cultural Promotion will jointly organise the Thailand Pavilion at ACFM 2026, bringing 20 Thai companies to participate in business matching alongside Thai Night Busan 2026. These activities aim to facilitate co-production discussions, sales and licensing of Thai content, expansion into overseas markets, and networking between Thai companies and international buyers, investors, creators, directors, and media representatives across film, television, series, animation, and related services.</p> <p> The initiative also aims to showcase Thailand's creative capabilities and approaches to producing quality content, while connecting business development with the country's food, culture, lifestyle, and tourism destinations. This initiative will drive exports, strengthen Thailand's global brand, and support the growth of Thailand's creative economy.</p> <p>Hashtag: #DITP #ThaiNightBusan2026 #ReimaginingThailand</p> <p>The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.</p> <p></p> <h2></h2>