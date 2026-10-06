DITP Promotes Thailand's Entertainment Industry On The Global Stage With Thai Night Busan 2026 At ACFM In The Republic Of Korea Arabian Post
The Republic of Korea is one of the world's leading countries in film and entertainment and a major hub for Asia's content industry. Its annual content exports exceed USD 12 billion, and it plays a prominent role in global digital media and over-the-top (OTT) platforms. DITP supported Thailand's film and entertainment industry at ACFM consistently from 2012 to 2019. However, Thai Night activities has been on hiatus since 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The return of the event reflects the growing international interest in and recognition of Thai films, series, animation, and digital content.
DITP is deeply honoured that Her Royal Highness Princess Ubolratana Rajakanya Sirivadhana Barnavadi will graciously preside over the opening ceremony of Thai Night Busan 2026. Her Royal Highness's longstanding support has provided great encouragement to Thailand's entertainment industry. Her gracious presence will lend great distinction to the event and further enhance its international profile. The event will take place on October 11, 2026, at Park Hyatt Busan, under the theme“Reimagining Thailand,” presenting the country's capabilities and fresh perspectives through creativity and its content industry.
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