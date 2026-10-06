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MENAFN - Swissinfo) A Swiss proposal to add Hezbollah to an exisiting ban on Hamas has received a mixed reaction among political parties. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Proposed Swiss Hezbollah ban divides political opinion This content was published on October 6, 2026 - 10:07 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

Following a consultation process, parties aligned to the right and centre of the political spectrum have welcomed the proposal. The Green Party has clearly rejected a Hezbollah ban, while the Social Democrats and the Democratic Women Lawyers of Switzerland have expressed concerns.

+ What is Hezbollah, the group backing Hamas against Israel?

The Centre Party justifies a ban on the grounds that, following the terrorist attack on October 7, 2023, Hezbollah attacked Israel alongside Hamas.

Both the Centre Party and the Radical Party believe that proposals to incorporate a ban on Hezbollah into an existing law that outlaws Hamas is appropriate given the close ties between both groups.

The Swiss People's Party, the largest political party in Switzerland, argues that, given the threat posed by Hezbollah and its support for terrorist activities, the ban would close an important security loophole in the protection of Switzerland.

+ What does a Hamas ban mean for neutral Switzerland?

But the Green Party criticises the wording of the bill as being too vague, arguing that this could lead to arbitrary application. The Swiss Democratic Women Lawyers reject the bill on grounds of the separation of powers. In principle, they argue, it is the task of the courts to determine whether the elements of an offence are met in individual cases.

Swittzerland's second largest political party, the Social Democrats, have refrained from giving a definitive endorsement or rejection. It condemns the actions of Hezbollah but maintains“its fundamental reluctance towards banning organisations”.

A ban must not restrict Switzerland's scope for action in foreign policy, says the party. Channels of communication must remain open to enable humanitarian aid and peace-building.

More More Swiss ban on Hezbollah takes shape

This content was published on Jun 12, 2026 The Swiss government has submitted a draft bill to extend the ban to the Lebanese Hezbollah, at the request of parliament.

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