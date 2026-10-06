Deutsch de In Graubünden wurden im September 17 Wölfe erlegt Original Read more: In Graubünden wurden im September 17 Wölfe e

MENAFN - Swissinfo) Authorised hunters and gamekeepers shot a total of 17 wolves in September in the southeastern Swiss canton of Graubünden. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Swiss canton shot 17 wolves in September This content was published on October 6, 2026 - 10:23 1 minute Keystone-SDA

According to Arno Puorger, head of the Large Carnivores Division at the Cantonal Office for Hunting and Fisheries, a total of 61 wolves are currently authorised for culling.

The wolf cull began on September 1 and will continue until the end of January at the latest. Authorised hunters can take part in the wolf cull during the main and special hunting seasons.

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This content was published on Sep 19, 2023 Switzerland's wolf population is rapidly rising, along with the number of attacks on livestock. How many wolves can co-exist with humans?

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