Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish
Zurich Airport Breaks Single Day Passenger Record

Zurich Airport Breaks Single Day Passenger Record


2026-10-06 02:27:14
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) More passengers took off from or landed at Zurich airport on Sunday than ever before on a single day. Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Zurich airport breaks single day passenger record This content was published on October 6, 2026 - 10:55 1 minute Keystone-SDA
    Deutsch de Flughafen Zürich verzeichnet Passagierrekord am vergangenen Sonntag Original Read more: Flughafen Zürich verzeichnet Passagierrekord am vergangenen So

The airport confirmed a report in the Tages-Anzeiger stating that more than 123,000 passengers had been handled.

According to the provisional figures, this would represent a record number of passengers, a spokesperson told the AWP news agency. The final figures will be published in mid-November as part of the announcement on traffic figures.

The spokesperson attributed the high number of passengers to the fact that the autumn holidays were already underway in several cantons and had begun in others this weekend.

Consequently, a particularly large number of travellers had either set off on holiday or were returning from one.

Join the debate:

External Content

+ How we produce news in English
Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

Related Stories Popular Stories N

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo certified by the Journalism Trust Initiati

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here. Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at ....

MENAFN06102026000210011054ID1111770022



Swissinfo

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date


More Story
Search