Zurich Airport Breaks Single Day Passenger Record
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Flughafen Zürich verzeichnet Passagierrekord am vergangenen Sonntag
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Read more: Flughafen Zürich verzeichnet Passagierrekord am vergangenen So
The airport confirmed a report in the Tages-Anzeiger stating that more than 123,000 passengers had been handled.
According to the provisional figures, this would represent a record number of passengers, a spokesperson told the AWP news agency. The final figures will be published in mid-November as part of the announcement on traffic figures.
The spokesperson attributed the high number of passengers to the fact that the autumn holidays were already underway in several cantons and had begun in others this weekend.
Consequently, a particularly large number of travellers had either set off on holiday or were returning from one.
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