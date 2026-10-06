Deutsch de Flughafen Zürich verzeichnet Passagierrekord am vergangenen Sonntag Original Read more: Flughafen Zürich verzeichnet Passagierrekord am vergangenen So

MENAFN - Swissinfo) More passengers took off from or landed at Zurich airport on Sunday than ever before on a single day. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Zurich airport breaks single day passenger record This content was published on October 6, 2026 - 10:55 1 minute Keystone-SDA

The airport confirmed a report in the Tages-Anzeiger stating that more than 123,000 passengers had been handled.

According to the provisional figures, this would represent a record number of passengers, a spokesperson told the AWP news agency. The final figures will be published in mid-November as part of the announcement on traffic figures.

The spokesperson attributed the high number of passengers to the fact that the autumn holidays were already underway in several cantons and had begun in others this weekend.

Consequently, a particularly large number of travellers had either set off on holiday or were returning from one.

Join the debate:

External Content

+ How we produce news in English

Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

Related Stories Popular Stories N

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo certified by the Journalism Trust Initiati

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here. Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at ....