Français fr Air Baltic, partenaire de Swiss, prévoit de supprimer 700 postes Original Read more: Air Baltic, partenaire de Swiss, prévoit de supprimer 700 p

MENAFN - Swissinfo) The Latvian airline Air Baltic, which also operates flights on behalf of Swiss International Air Lines, plans to cut between 500 and 700 jobs out of a total of around 3,000. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Swiss International Air Lines partner Air Baltic plans to cut 700 jobs This content was published on October 6, 2026 - 10:59 1 minute Keystone-SDA

The measures are aimed at reducing costs and stabilising Air Baltic's financial situation, a press release stated.

The new business plan envisages a smaller fleet of Airbus A220-300s. At the same time, the Latvian airline intends to focus more on long-term partnerships with other airlines in future.

In early March, five of Air Baltic's A220-300 aircraft were operating flights for SWISS.

The current flight schedule will not be affected by these planned changes. The sites in Riga, Vilnius and Tallinn are affected by the planned staff reductions. The final new organisational structure is expected to be finalised by mid-October.

More More Zurich airport breaks single day passenger record

This content was published on Oct 6, 2026 More passengers took off from or landed at Zurich airport on Sunday than ever before on a single day.

Read more: Zurich airport breaks single day passenger r