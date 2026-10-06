Swiss International Air Lines Partner Air Baltic Plans To Cut 700 Jobs
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Air Baltic, partenaire de Swiss, prévoit de supprimer 700 postes
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The measures are aimed at reducing costs and stabilising Air Baltic's financial situation, a press release stated.
The new business plan envisages a smaller fleet of Airbus A220-300s. At the same time, the Latvian airline intends to focus more on long-term partnerships with other airlines in future.
In early March, five of Air Baltic's A220-300 aircraft were operating flights for SWISS.
The current flight schedule will not be affected by these planned changes. The sites in Riga, Vilnius and Tallinn are affected by the planned staff reductions. The final new organisational structure is expected to be finalised by mid-October.More More Zurich airport breaks single day passenger record
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