Deutsch de Gegner der Feuerwerksinitiative sehen Feierkultur gefährdet Original Read more: Gegner der Feuerwerksinitiative sehen Feierkultur gefä

MENAFN - Swissinfo) Politicians and business representatives say a Swiss fireworks ban would have far-reaching negative consequences for private and local celebrations. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Swiss fireworks ban opponents fear threat to celebration culture This content was published on October 6, 2026 - 11:35 1 minute Keystone-SDA

Opponents of the fireworks initiative are against a nationwide ban. They argue that targeted rules are needed rather than bans.

A cross-party committee – comprising, amongst others, representatives from the Swiss People's Party, the Centre Party and the Swiss Trade Association – have launched the 'No' campaign against the proposed fireworks ban.

More More Swiss democracy Swiss to vote on nationwide fireworks restrictions

This content was published on Jun 26, 2026 Swiss voters to decide on fireworks restrictions following rejection of counter-proposal.

Read more: Swiss to vote on nationwide fireworks restric