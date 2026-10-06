Swiss Fireworks Ban Opponents Fear Threat To Celebration Culture
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Gegner der Feuerwerksinitiative sehen Feierkultur gefährdet
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Read more: Gegner der Feuerwerksinitiative sehen Feierkultur gefä
Opponents of the fireworks initiative are against a nationwide ban. They argue that targeted rules are needed rather than bans.
A cross-party committee – comprising, amongst others, representatives from the Swiss People's Party, the Centre Party and the Swiss Trade Association – have launched the 'No' campaign against the proposed fireworks ban.More More Swiss democracy Swiss to vote on nationwide fireworks restrictions
This content was published on Jun 26, 2026 Swiss voters to decide on fireworks restrictions following rejection of counter-proposal.Read more: Swiss to vote on nationwide fireworks restric
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