Français fr FCC au CERN: initiative pour que les Genevois puissent s'exprimer Original Read more: FCC au CERN: initiative pour que les Genevois puissent s'exp

MENAFN - Swissinfo) A campaign group insists that the public must have their say on all major projects linked to the European Organization for Nuclear Research's CERN research facility in Switzerland. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Geneva campaigners demand local say on Future Circular Collider This content was published on October 6, 2026 - 13:53 3 minutes Keystone-SDA

The group launched a Geneva cantonal constitutional initiative and criticised the recent consultation on the Future Circular Collider (FCC) as“biased” and a“denial of democracy”.

“It is about regaining control at local and democratic levels,” said parliamentarian Christina Meissner.“The State Council has handed over all power to the Confederation and deprived us of it.”

The FCC has been placed under federal control, on a par with airport planning or military infrastructure. However, cantonal powers in the field of building law could very well have been applied, according to parliamentarian Raphaël Mahaim.

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This content was published on May 18, 2026 CERN's Large Hadron Collider transformed our understanding of the universe. Now the lab wants to build something far bigger.

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