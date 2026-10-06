Geneva Campaigners Demand Local Say On Future Circular Collider
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FCC au CERN: initiative pour que les Genevois puissent s'exprimer
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Read more: FCC au CERN: initiative pour que les Genevois puissent s'exp
The group launched a Geneva cantonal constitutional initiative and criticised the recent consultation on the Future Circular Collider (FCC) as“biased” and a“denial of democracy”.
“It is about regaining control at local and democratic levels,” said parliamentarian Christina Meissner.“The State Council has handed over all power to the Confederation and deprived us of it.”
The FCC has been placed under federal control, on a par with airport planning or military infrastructure. However, cantonal powers in the field of building law could very well have been applied, according to parliamentarian Raphaël Mahaim.More More Research frontiers CERN's next giant leap is a machine that could unlock the universe
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