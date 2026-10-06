Court Verdict Of Swiss Banker Vincenz Expected In January
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Zürcher Obergericht eröffnet Vincenz-Urteil erst im Januar 2027
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Read more: Zürcher Obergericht eröffnet Vincenz-Urteil erst im Januar
The High Court announced on Tuesday that the case is currently in the internal deliberation and decision-making phase. The verdict will not be announced until January 11 at 2pm.
In August, Vincenz pleaded for an acquittal before the High Court. At first instance, the Zurich District Court had handed down harsh sentences in April 2022.
Vincenz was sentenced to an unconditional prison term of three years and nine months after being found guilty of fraud. His business partner, Beat Stocker, received a prison sentence of four years.More More Strip clubs and fraud: the trial of an unconventional Swiss banker
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