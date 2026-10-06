Deutsch de Zürcher Obergericht eröffnet Vincenz-Urteil erst im Januar 2027 Original Read more: Zürcher Obergericht eröffnet Vincenz-Urteil erst im Januar

MENAFN - Swissinfo) The Zurich High Court will deliver its verdict in the case against former Raiffeisen chief executive Pierin Vincenz in January next year. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Court verdict of Swiss banker Vincenz expected in January This content was published on October 6, 2026 - 14:54 1 minute Keystone-SDA

The High Court announced on Tuesday that the case is currently in the internal deliberation and decision-making phase. The verdict will not be announced until January 11 at 2pm.

In August, Vincenz pleaded for an acquittal before the High Court. At first instance, the Zurich District Court had handed down harsh sentences in April 2022.

Vincenz was sentenced to an unconditional prison term of three years and nine months after being found guilty of fraud. His business partner, Beat Stocker, received a prison sentence of four years.

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