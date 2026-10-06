Deutsch de Auch die Schweiz hat Anteil an Nobelpreis-Forschung Original Read more: Auch die Schweiz hat Anteil an Nobelpreis-Fors

MENAFN - Swissinfo) Francis Halzen's Nobel Prize in Physics has a Swiss connection. Researchers from the University of Geneva are involved in the IceCube experiment, for which Belgian-born physicist Halzen was honoured this year. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Switzerland played role in Nobel Prize-winning research This content was published on October 6, 2026 - 15:24 1 minute Keystone-SDA

The research group led by Geneva-based physicist Teresa Montaruli is part of the international IceCube collaboration. They work with data from the giant detector, using it to investigate, amongst other things, the origin of high-energy neutrinos.

“I am so happy,” Montaruli told the Keystone-SDA news agency. She said the Nobel Prize was recognition for a field of research that offers a completely new perspective on the universe.

IceCube detects neutrinos by tracing the light trails created when these particles interact – albeit rarely – with the Antarctic ice. Because neutrinos interact very little with their surroundings, they can travel to Earth from great distances almost unimpeded.

“You can see neutrinos coming from very far away,” explained Montaruli.

The particles thus open“a completely new window” onto high-energy astrophysics. Unlike when observing light, neutrinos allow us, so to speak, to“peer into the depths of the sources”, said the physicist.

More More Swiss soil underpants study win Ig Nobel Prize

This content was published on Sep 4, 2026 Swiss research project to test soil quality with underpants awarded Ig Nobel Prize.

Read more: Swiss soil underpants study win Ig Nobel