The AI Defense Boom Is Just Getting Started - Billions Pour Into Next-Generation Security - Financial News Media

MENAFN - Financial News Media) Governments and critical infrastructure operators are rapidly adopting AI for threat detection, intelligence, autonomous systems and cybersecurity as global spending accelerates

New York, NY – October 6, 2026 – Artificial Intelligence is quickly moving from an emerging technology into a core part of modern defense and critical infrastructure. Militaries are using AI to process intelligence faster, identify threats, improve battlefield awareness and support autonomous systems, while utilities, energy companies, transportation networks and other essential operators are turning to AI to spot problems before they become costly disruptions. The numbers are getting harder to ignore. The global AI in defense market was estimated at roughly $14.7 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach about $54.2 billion by 2034, according to Fortune Business Insights. That kind of growth reflects a much bigger shift: governments are pouring money into technologies that can give them faster decisions, greater automation and an edge over increasingly sophisticated threats. Leading tech companies active this week include: Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT), Intellistake Technologies Corp. (OTCQB: ISTKF) (CSE: ISTK), General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE: GD), Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ: GNTX), Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: PLTR).

And defense is only one side of the opportunity. Critical infrastructure is becoming another major proving ground for AI as operators face growing cybersecurity risks, aging systems and increasingly complex networks that need to be monitored around the clock. The global AI infrastructure security market is projected to grow from approximately $12 billion in 2025 to nearly $28.7 billion by 2030, according to The Business Research Company. At the same time, the broader AI infrastructure market is expected to become a massive spending category as data centers, edge computing, intelligent sensors and high-performance computing systems expand. For investors, the attraction is the convergence of several powerful markets at once-defense technology, cybersecurity, autonomous machines, robotics, surveillance and infrastructure modernization. Companies that can turn AI into practical tools for protecting people, assets and essential systems could find themselves positioned in front of a very large and rapidly expanding market.

Key market points why this sector deserves immediate attention:

Defense modernization: AI is becoming central to surveillance, threat detection, autonomous systems, command-and-control and mission planning. Critical infrastructure protection: AI-powered systems can identify anomalies, cyber threats and operational disruptions in real time. Autonomous operations: Drones, unmanned vehicles, robotics and intelligent sensors are expanding AI's role across defense and industrial environments. Cybersecurity demand: AI infrastructure security is projected to more than double to $28.66 billion by 2030. Massive capital spending: Global AI infrastructure revenue is projected by S&P Global to rise from $337 billion in 2025 to $1.2 trillion in 2030, underscoring the scale of the infrastructure buildout behind the AI economy

Intellistake Acquisition Target NanoAi Assembles Navy SEAL-Led Team Having Experience Working with Microsoft Engineering, Science and Special Operations Logistics Ahead of Laboratory Testing at Dallas Op Center – NanoAi has assembled a leadership team spanning special operations, global-scale engineering, science and defense logistics. Following the establishment of its Dallas-Richardson Op Center, that team is now supporting the platform ahead of laboratory testing.

Highlights:

Leadership team spanning special operations, global-scale engineering, science and defense logistics now in place at NanoAi's Dallas-Richardson Op Center ahead of laboratory testing NanoAi leadership team led by Founder, Chairman and CEO Craig Micklich, a 12-year U.S. Navy SEAL veteran, who would join the Intellistake Board upon closing Chief Technology Officer brings more than 35 years of experience and has led global engineering teams of more than 600 people, with senior roles at Microsoft and Novell, where he led development of the NetWare operating system Chief Technology Officer has partnered with NASA Ames Research Center and with enterprises such as BMW, General Motors, Honeywell, Delta and Disney on machine learning, blockchain and connected-systems projects Incoming Chief Scientific Officer directing the scientific refinement and validation of NanoAi's sensing technology, including its extension into the Gentex Ops-Core RAILINK program Alan“Buzz” Fink, Vice President, Logistics and Quality, founded a contractor that supported U.S. Special Operations Command across a 13-year contract lifecycle

Intellistake Technologies Corp. (CSE: ISTK ) (OTCQB: ISTKF ) (FSE: E41) (“Intellistake” or the“Company”), today announced its acquisition target NanoAi Technologies Inc. (“NanoAi”) has assembled the leadership team behind its standoff detection platform within its newly established Op Center in the Dallas-Richardson area of Texas, bringing together special operations, global-scale engineering, scientific and defense logistics experience. The Company also released a Founder Video featuring NanoAi Founder, Chairman and CEO Craig Micklich.

On August 19, 2026, the Company announced that NanoAi had signed a lease for the Op Center, a dedicated facility to scale its engineering, quality and operations teams. That release established the infrastructure. This release introduces the people inside it. With the facility and the team in place, NanoAi is preparing for laboratory testing at the Op Center.

NanoAi is the subject of the Company's previously announced proposed acquisition that remains subject to closing conditions. Founded by Craig Micklich, a 12-year U.S. Navy SEAL veteran, NanoAi develops proprietary sensing technology designed to detect trace airborne threats at standoff distance, in real time, without physical contact, across wearable, drone, robotic, vehicle and fixed platforms for defense, law enforcement and critical infrastructure applications.

Leadership Forged in Special Operations – Craig Micklich is the Founder, Chairman, and CEO of NanoAi Technologies. A 12-year U.S. Navy SEAL veteran, Mr. Micklich identified the gap in real-time airborne threat detection from direct operational experience and built the platform to address it. He has led the technology and business since 2018, taking it from a bench-level experiment to a full-stack sensing platform with active defense and commercial partnerships.

Mr. Micklich is a service-connected disabled veteran and lifetime member of the UDT/SEAL community. He is a co-author on the peer-reviewed research underlying the core technology.

His full background, including his senior capital markets roles at Deutsche Bank and Morgan Stanley and his rescue work following Hurricane Katrina, is detailed in the Company's August 11, 2026 news release.

Under the definitive agreement between the Company and NanoAi dated August 3, 2026 (the“Definitive Agreement”), Mr. Micklich and a second NanoAi nominee will join the Intellistake Board upon closing.

Engineering Leadership Proven at Microsoft and Novell – NanoAi's Chief Technology Officer is a technology executive with more than 35 years of experience building engineering organizations, shipping products, and taking emerging technologies from prototype to market. He has led global engineering teams of more than 600 people and has founded or co-founded more than six startups.

As Vice President of Engineering at Novell, he led development of the NetWare operating system, the company's flagship product at roughly $450 million, and managed 600 engineers, project managers and engineering managers across the United States, Europe and India.

At Microsoft he shipped four products on time and under budget as a Product Unit Manager. As Director of Strategic Partner Alliances for a $1.8 billion division, he delivered the division's offerings through hardware OEMs including Dell, HP, Fujitsu and Hitachi.

At Microsoft, he also worked as a Principal Architect and Senior Director on the company's most forward-looking initiatives. He designed disaggregated GPU, memory and compute platforms for the Azure Horizon 2 incubation. He partnered with NASA Ames Research Center on next-generation airspace management and with enterprises such as BMW, General Motors, Honeywell, Delta and Disney on machine learning, blockchain and connected-systems projects.

He brings hands-on architecture depth together with the operating discipline needed to lead technology at a company that builds both hardware and software. At NanoAi, that experience applies to building the engineering team, setting engineering practices for software and hardware, and setting the technical direction that turns breakthrough science into a dependable product. CONTINUED... Read this full press release and more news for Intellistake Technologies at:

In other recent developments and happenings in the tech/AI/defense industries include:

General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE: GD) announced recently that Paul Nedzbala, who currently serves as senior vice president and chief business officer at GDIT, has been appointed acting president of GDIT. Nedzbala joined GDIT in 2018 when it acquired CSRA, where he served for 19 years in a variety of roles, including executive vice president.

“Paul is a proven leader who brings decades of experience in federal IT services,” said Phebe Novakovic, chairman and chief executive officer.“We are grateful for his willingness to serve in an interim capacity until a new GDIT president is named.”

Amy Gilliland, who joined General Dynamics in 2005 and has served as president of GDIT since 2017, is no longer with the company.

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) recently announced the launch of Community-First Grants, a new program that will award $1 million worth of grants to nonprofits in Washington state that are working to meet crucial needs in their communities. The first round of applications will be accepted through October 23, 2026, via the Community-First Grants page and is open to King County-based organizations.

Nonprofits deliver the services, spaces and opportunities needed to help King County communities thrive. Microsoft's Community-First Grants are designed to make more of that work happen, immediately providing funding for projects that might otherwise be delayed or out of reach at a time when many nonprofits are managing rising costs, growing demand and greater pressure on resources. Recent surveys show 66% of nonprofits have concerns about their organization's financial stability, and nearly 75% have experienced increased demand for services.

Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ: GNTX) recently announced that it will release its third quarter 2026 financial results on Friday, October 23, before the market opens. The Company will host a conference call for the investment community at 9:30am ET to discuss the results.

The call will also be available to the general public via a live audio webcast. Participants who wish to ask questions may register for the call at the following URL to receive the dial-in numbers and unique PIN: . It is recommended that participants join 10 minutes prior to the event start, although they may register ahead of the call and dial in at any time during the call. If you wish to join the call but do not plan to ask questions, you may join the listen-only webcast here:

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: PLTR) and Armada recently announced a partnership to deliver sovereign AI on infrastructure manufactured in the United States and allied nations, with Palantir naming Armada its Inaugural Certified Modular Data Center Partner. The joint offering combines Palantir's Sovereign AI Operating System with Armada's infrastructure layer: modular data centers, the Armada Platform that keeps every deployment under the customer's control, and the Sovereign AI Grid that connects deployments into a resilient distributed system. Enterprises and governments gain the ability to run open-weight models on compute, data, and physical infrastructure they own and control outright, deployed in months rather than years.

Demand for sovereign AI has accelerated as organizations look to reduce their dependence on hosted models and hardware supply chains outside their control. Palantir's enterprise and government customers have increasingly asked for infrastructure that keeps model weights, data, and physical systems inside their own security boundary, rather than renting capacity from providers outside their jurisdiction-and for new AI capacity that can come online in months, at sites where power is already available, rather than waiting years for new construction. The partnership extends the Palantir Sovereign AI Operating System Reference Architecture-jointly developed with NVIDIA- to host compute infrastructure customers physically own: open models, adapted on the customer's own data, running under the customers' control.

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