Pralhad Joshi To Inaugurate Windergy India 2026 In Chennai On October 8

MENAFN - KNN India)Union Minister for New and Renewable Energy Pralhad Joshi will inaugurate the eighth edition of Windergy India 2026 at the Chennai Trade Centre on October 8.

Minister of State for New and Renewable Energy and Power Shripad Yesso Naik and Tamil Nadu Energy Resources and Law Minister C.T.R. Nirmal Kumar are also scheduled to attend the inauguration.

India added a record 6.05 GW of wind power capacity in FY 2025-26, taking cumulative installed capacity to 58.52 GW by August 2026. Around 28 GW of wind capacity is under implementation, against the target of reaching 100 GW by 2030.

The event will feature a trade fair, conference, technical sessions, roundtables, live demonstrations and business-to-business and business-to-government meetings. Organisers expect around 400 exhibitors from more than 20 countries and 500 delegates. Denmark, Germany and Spain will have dedicated country pavilions.

Discussions will cover wind turbine technology, domestic manufacturing, operation and maintenance, repowering existing wind projects and offshore wind development. The event will also feature memorandum of understanding announcements and the release of sectoral reports.

Windergy India 2026 is being organised by the Indian Wind Turbine Manufacturers Association (IWTMA) and PDA Ventures Pvt. Ltd., with support from the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy and the Ministry of Power.

(KNN Bureau)

