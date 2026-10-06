Cabinet Approves Rs 10,000 Crore SME Growth Fund For Equity Investments
The fund, announced in the Union Budget 2026-27, aims to address the gap in growth-stage equity financing, as existing funds largely support early-stage businesses and micro enterprises.
The government will commit Rs 10,000 crore to an Alternative Investment Fund (AIF) established under the SGF framework. A majority of the fund's allocation will go to manufacturing-focused SMEs, including enterprises operating in industrial clusters in Tier-II and Tier-III cities.
The fund will provide long-term growth capital to viable SMEs to expand capacity, adopt advanced technologies, scale operations, enter international markets and integrate into global value chains. It is also intended to support strategic investments and acquisitions.
The initiative is expected to help manufacturing and other high-potential SMEs improve productivity, strengthen export competitiveness and generate employment. It complements existing government measures for the sector, including credit support, digitalisation, public procurement reforms and production-linked incentive programmes.
(KNN Bureau)
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment