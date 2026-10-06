Delhi Gets 382 Approved EV Charging Sites, Govt To Float First Tender For 160-180 Locations

MENAFN - KNN India)The Ministry of Heavy Industries (MHI) has approved 382 sites for setting up electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure in Delhi, Power Minister Ashish Sood said on Sunday.

The Delhi government's Revenue Department and Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) had identified 456 sites, of which 382 were approved by MHI, Sood said in a statement, PTI reported.

Under the Delhi EV Policy, notified on June 30, all 382 sites were reassessed over the past three months for segment-wise deployment, with separate categorisation for two-wheelers, three-wheelers and four-wheelers.

The assessment was undertaken to align the charging network with upcoming mandates, including 100 per cent electric registrations for three-wheelers and N1 light commercial vehicles from January 1, 2027, and two-wheelers from April 1, 2028.

First Tender For 160-180 Sites

The Delhi government has onboarded KPMG as the Project Management Unit (PMU) and completed the comprehensive site reassessment.

It will now float a tender for the first tranche of 160-180 high-readiness sites, Sood said.

He said the success of Delhi's EV ecosystem should be measured not merely by financial incentives but by the development of charging infrastructure on the ground.

“By prioritising power availability, grid feasibility and segment-specific charging nodes, we are ensuring that when citizens transition to electric two-wheelers, three-wheelers and commercial vehicles, they are backed by world-class infrastructure across the capital,” Sood said.

He added that the government had focused over the past quarter on creating a sustainable and future-ready infrastructure base aligned with the deadlines under the Delhi EV Policy 2026.

(KNN Bureau)