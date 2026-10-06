Coal India's Coal Offtake Rises 7.6% Yoy To 384.2 MT In H1 FY27

MENAFN - KNN India)Coal India Limited (CIL) recorded coal offtake of 384.2 million tonnes (MT) in the first half of FY 2026-27, up 7.6 Percent from 357 MT in the corresponding period last year, while supplies to the power sector increased 6.1 Percent to 302.8 MT.

CIL's total offtake in the second quarter rose 12.05 Percent year-on-year to 186.04 MT, compared with 166.04 MT. In September, overall coal supplies increased 12.5 Percent to 61.2 MT from 54.4 MT a year earlier.

Power-sector supplies reached 148.2 MT in the second quarter, up 11 Percent from 133.5 MT in the corresponding quarter of FY 2025-26. In September, supplies to power plants rose 10.63 Percent to 48.9 MT from 44.2 MT.

CIL liquidated 63 MT of pithead coal stocks during the first half of the financial year, helping support supplies alongside current production.

Domestic coal-based power generation increased to 640.05 billion units (BU) in H1 FY27, compared with 582.5 BU a year earlier, marking a rise of around 9.9 Percent.

CIL supplies nearly four-fifths of its coal to the power sector. Its distribution system includes fuel supply agreements and linkage mechanisms, along with market-based channels for meeting short-term requirements.

The company is also investing in First Mile Connectivity, rapid loading systems and digital monitoring to improve coal evacuation. CIL has 46 coal handling plant (CHP) silos, with a stated mechanised evacuation capacity of 432 MT, and is considering additional CHP silos at upcoming greenfield mines.

(KNN Bureau)

