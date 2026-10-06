Robotech 2026 Expands Focus On Real-World Robotics Applications

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) RoboTech 2026 is expanding its focus on real-world robot applications as organizers CCID Media and RX China join forces for this year's event in Shenzhen.

The Embodied Robotics Technology & Application Expo will take place from October 27–29, 2026 at the Shenzhen World Exhibition & Convention Center in Bao'an, with an expanded program covering industrial, commercial and special-purpose robotics applications.

The organizers say the event will focus on the full embodied intelligence value chain, bringing together research institutions, robotics companies and suppliers as the industry moves from research and development toward commercial deployment.

CCID Media, the state-owned media organization affiliated with the China Center for Information Industry Development, is co-organizing the event with exhibition organizer RX China.

A major change for 2026 is the expansion of the exhibition beyond traditional industrial robotics applications into three principal deployment categories: industrial, commercial and special-purpose robotics.

The industrial section will cover electronics and automotive manufacturing, warehousing and logistics, with technologies including embodied robots, mobile manipulators, wheeled robots, exoskeletons and related components.

Commercial applications will include hotels, restaurants, offices and other public and business environments. Robots on display will include humanoids, inspection and reception robots, indoor and outdoor delivery robots and commercial cleaning systems.

The special-purpose section will focus on robots designed for hazardous or difficult environments, including mining, search and rescue and security inspection. Technologies will include quadrupeds, mining robots and search-and-rescue systems.

RoboTech 2026 will also be held alongside eight themed exhibitions forming part of Industrial Technology World Asia, or ITWA.

The co-location is intended to connect robotics developers with technologies from adjacent manufacturing sectors including machine vision, electronics manufacturing, new energy vehicles, displays and advanced materials.

Organizers say the expanded format is designed to help accelerate the commercialization of embodied intelligence by connecting research and technology development with practical deployment scenarios and manufacturing resources.

RX organizes approximately 350 events annually across 41 industry sectors in 25 countries and is part of RELX. Its RX China business organizes exhibitions and industry events in the Chinese market.