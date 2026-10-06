Amok Island's Murals Highlight Fragile Biodiversity

MENAFN - USA Art News) Artist, originally from Amsterdam and now based in Fremantle, Western Australia, creates vibrant, large-scale murals that focus on the precarious nature of Earth's biodiversity. His work features local flora and fauna, reflecting the creatures and specimens found in the regions where he paints.

Amid warnings that species are vanishing faster than they can be discovered, the artist's work serves as a reminder of the critical need for conservation. Scientists announced the discovery of a new wild cat species in Bolivia this year, while initiatives like Ocean Census continue to identify hundreds of new marine species annually. However, thousands of species are estimated to disappear each year, a rate accelerated by human-induced habitat loss, pollution, and climate change.

Amok Island's murals depict diverse life forms across his home state and other parts of the world. These include migrating bird flocks soaring over industrial areas, flowers blossoming on community buildings, and roosters, butterflies, and cats adorning urban walls. His art aims to highlight the importance of conservation by showcasing the beauty of living things that local communities can engage with. Recent works include“The Honey Eaters” ( 2021 ) in Ravensthorpe, Western Australia;“Grevillea bipinnatifida” ( 2021 ) in Dwellingup, Western Australia; and“The Last Swans” ( 2020 ) in Northam, Western Australia. Further works are“The banning of Second-Generation Anticoagulant Rodenticides” ( 2026 ) in South Perth, Western Australia, created for the NMBW Festival;“V. kershawi on E. websteriana” ( 2024 ) in Perth City, Western Australia;“Seagulls and Chip” ( 2024 ) in Fremantle, Western Australia; and“Leopard Cat” ( 2026 ) in Hong Kong.

Source: This Is Colossal