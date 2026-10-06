Independent Art Fair Acquired By British Conglomerate Informa
Ms. Dee has not yet responded to Hyperallergic's request for comment. While not explicitly stated, Informa's influence became apparent through several operational changes this year. These include the Independent Art Fair's relocation to Pier 36 this May, which nearly doubled its participant roster compared to its previous venue at Spring Studios. Additionally, the Independent 20th Century debuted at the Sotheby's Breuer building last month, following four years at the Battery Maritime building.
Ms. Dee also informed Artnews that she will remain in her role to oversee the now twice-annual event. She originally launched the fair in 2010 with curator Darren Flook and emphasized that Informa is“committed to Independent's creative and curatorial autonomy.” The fair began modestly at the former Dia Center for Art headquarters before evolving into its current format, known for its spatially curated presentations of 20th and 21st-century art.We previously reported:
London-based conglomerate Informa has acquired Independent, the organizer of two prominent New York art fairs, with the sale completed last year.
The fifth Independent 20th Century art fair opened on September 24 at the Breuer Building, now owned by Sotheby's, showcasing overlooked modern artists.
The British Art Fair, led by director Gay Hutson for nearly 40 years, is on view at Saatchi Gallery, featuring a David Hockney tribute and 70+ galleries.
Source: Hyperallergic
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