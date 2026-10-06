Lagos Biennial Unveils 18 Artists For 2026 Edition

MENAFN - USA Art News) Thehas announced theslated to participate in its. This fifth iteration of the biennial will be curated by, and

The participating artists and groups include Ade Adekola, Ala Praxis, Caitlyn Min-ji Au, CAMP, Ha Bik Chuen, Jacob Höfle, Lagos Studio Archives, Olukemi Lijadu, Antoni Muntadas, New Culture Studios, Aki Sasamoto, Arcangelo Sassolino, Amie Siegel, Alafuro Sikoki-Coleman, Hito Steyerl, Ethel-Ruth Tawe, Bert Theis, and Kara Walker.

Titled“The Museum of Things Unseen,” the exhibition aims to reinterpret the concept of a museum. It will delve into hidden histories, objects, and narratives, posing questions about visibility, memory, and erasure. The biennial will run from November 14 to December 6 in Eko Atlantic City, a newly developed artificial peninsula within Lagos.

Alongside the main exhibition, the Lagos Biennial will feature OFFish, a parallel program situated in pavilions surrounding the central display. Participants for OFFish were selected via an open call and will present artworks and objects from both private and public collections that have not been publicly exhibited before. The 2026 OFFish program includes Art Bridge, Lagos; Greenbox Museum of Contemporary Art from Saudi Arabia, Hoofddorp; Future Ancestries; Floating Museum x Lagos Space Programme; Together – EU Pavilion; Parsons School of Design | The New School, New York; Academy of Media Arts, Cologne; and Yaba College of Technology, Lagos.

Additionally, the Àkéte Collection, an international collection of modern and contemporary art with a focus on Africa, will be unveiled during the biennial. This collection will feature works from previous biennial editions, new acquisitions, and long-term loans. The participation of Parsons School of Design | The New School, New York, in the OFFish program highlights a direct US institutional connection.

Source: Artforum