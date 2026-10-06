NYU's Latinx Project Hosts Third La Feria Event
Exhibitors showcased a variety of printmaking techniques and formats, from zines and academic books to textiles and prints, with some works created live during the fair. Unlike many other art and media events, La Feria does not charge a fee for artists to table, requiring only an application. The fair also functions as a networking platform, connecting publishers and organizations with artists, aligning with printmaking's core values of access and experimentation.
Essye Klempner, director of Programming and Partnerships at the Elizabeth Foundation for the Arts' Robert Blackburn Printmaking Workshop (RBPW), presented pieces created by both staff and workshop members. Among the featured artists were Shellyne Rodriguez, Belinda Lee Medina, and Moses Ros. Klempner told Hyperallergic,“What you see here is a collection of work by artists that use the workshop. This includes the work of interns, to show the true ecosystem of printing workshop communities.”
Source: Hyperallergic
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