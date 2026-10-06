Elizaveta Porodina Captures Insects For Atmos, Publishes Monograph
This body of work explores the concept of biomimicry and accompanies an article on Janine Benyus, who originally coined the term. The insect portraits are also included in Porodina's new monograph, Found Dreams, which was edited by Nadine Barth and released by Prestel. This publication features the insect imagery alongside her more cinematic, fashion-oriented photographs.
Images from the series published in Atmos ( May 2025 ) include“The Magical Dream” and“The Return.” Other featured titles are“The Dreaming Body” and“The Threshold Dreams.”
Source: This Is Colossal
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