New Museum Triennial Announces 36 Artists, Collectives For 2027

MENAFN - USA Art News) The New Museum in New York has revealed thewho will participate in the, set to run from. Titled“The Outside Expands,” this will be the sixth iteration of the Triennial and the first to take place at the museum since its recent expansion earlier this year.

Among the featured artists are Virginia Chihota, Mandy El-Sayegh, Jesús Hilario-Reyes, Josi, Jota Mombaça, Agnes Questionmark, and Sin Wai Kin. The exhibition will be co-curated by New Museum curator Vivian Crockett and Isabella Rjeille, a curator at the Museu de Arte de São Paulo (MASP). They are supported by curatorial assistant Thalia Stefaniuk and curatorial fellow Taeyi Kim. According to a museum release, this marks the Triennial's“first iteration to be curated by an international team.”

The artist roster is equally international, with the 36 artists and collectives representing 34 countries, described by the museum as“the widest international representation in a New Museum Triennial to date.” The geographic scope spans regions from Australia to South Africa, India to Mexico, South Korea to Spain, and Brazil to Greece. Only four artists are listed as residing in the US, while Berlin and London each have the highest representation with three artists.

The exhibition's title draws inspiration from a 1979 artist intervention by the collective 3NÓS3 (3US3), which occurred during Brazil's dictatorship and“invited artists and cultural workers to think beyond institutions during a period of extreme repression,” a release stated. The release added,“The Outside Expands turns towards artists that destabilize fixed notions of territory, identity, gender, and sexuality and who foster alternate ways of forging relationships, kinships, and collaborations.”

Jean Barth (b. 1993, Melbourne, Australia. Lives and works in Brisbane) Luz Broto (b. 1982, Barcelona, Spain. Lives and works in Barcelona) Virginia Chihota (b. 1983, Chitungwiza, Zimbabwe. Based in Pretoria, South Africa) Omyo Cho (b. 1984, Seoul, South Korea. Lives and works in Seoul) Paloma Contreras Lomas (b. 1991, Mexico City, Mexico. Lives and works in Mexico City) Biraaj Dodiya (b. 1993, Mumbai, India. Based in Mumbai) Mandy El-Sayegh (b. 1985, Selangor, Malaysia. Lives and works in London) Hamishi Farah (b. 1991, Melbourne, Australia. Lives and works in Berlin) Fehras Publishing Practices (Founded 2015, Berlin. Based in Berlin) Levi van Gelder (b. 1995, Beneden-Leeuwen, Netherlands. Lives and works in Amsterdam) Jacqueline Kiyomi Gork (b. 1982, Long Beach, California. Lives and works in Los Angeles) Léann Herlihy (b. 1994, Waterford, Ireland. Lives and works in Dublin) Jesús Hilario-Reyes (b. 1996, San Juan, Puerto Rico. Lives and works in New York) Nour Jaouda (b. 1997, Cairo, Egypt. Lives and works in Cairo and London) Josi (b. 1983, Itamarandiba, Brazil. Lives and works in Belo Horizonte) Li Yong Xiang (b. 1990, Changsha, China. Lives and works in Berlin) Maria Louizou (b. 1988, Athens, Greece. Lives and works in Athens) Dakota Mace (Diné; b. 1991, Albuquerque, NM. Lives and works in Madison, Wisconsin) Rui Magalhães (b. 1985, Luanda, Angola. Lives and works in Luanda) Rene Matić (b. 1997, Peterborough, UK. Lives and works in London) Jota Mombaça (b. 1991, Natal, Brazil. Lives and works in Lisbon and Natal) Cem Örgen (b. 1996, Istanbul, Turkey. Lives and works in Istanbul) Linda Pongutá (b. 1989, Bogotá, Colombia. Lives and works in Bogotá) Agnes Questionmark (b. 1995, Rome, Italy. Lives and works between Rome and New York) Liesl Raff (b. 1979, Stuttgart, Germany. Lives and works in Vienna) Sofía Salazar Rosales (b. 1999, Quito, Ecuador. Lives and works between Paris and Quito) Florencia Sadir (b. 1991, San Miguel de Tucumán, Argentina. Lives and works in Salta) Akane Saijo (b. 1989, Hyogo, Japan. Lives and works in Kyoto) Sin Wai Kin (b. 1991, Toronto, Canada. Lives and works in London) Tiempo de Zafra (Founded in 2016, New York. Based in Santo Domingo) Thato Toeba (b. 1990, Maseru, Lesotho. Lives and works in Cape Town and Amsterdam) Paz Ulloa (b. 1986, San José, Costa Rica. Lives and works in San José) T. Vinoja (b. 1991, Kilinochchi, Sri Lanka. Based in Kilinochchi) Sun Woo (b. 1994, Seoul, South Korea. Lives and works in Seoul) Inês Zenha (b. 1995, Lisbon, Portugal. Lives and works in Lisbon) Kukay Bautista Zinampan (b. 1998, Antipolo, Philippines. Lives and works in Antipolo)

We previously reported:

Jeffrey Gibson ranks first on the September 2026 list of most-exhibited living artists in US museums, compiled quarterly using Artfacts data.

The Museum of Modern Art will present“Eva Hesse: Wild Space, 1957-1970,” a major exhibition featuring over 150 works by the German-American artist.

Artists worldwide can apply for a variety of grants, exhibitions, and residencies with deadlines in October and November 2026, including a $13,000 prize pool.

Source: ARTnews