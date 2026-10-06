Beth Rudin Dewoody Relists Upper East Side Co-Op For $12 Million

MENAFN - USA Art News) Art collectorhas again listed herfor. This marks the second time the property has been on the market since; she had previously removed the apartment from sale in

The 5,000-square-foot residence, located on the fourth floor of 10 Gracie Square, offers views of the East River. It features a 32-foot-long entrance gallery, an expansive living room, a formal dining room, a terrace, four bedrooms, two staff rooms, a laundry room, and an eat-in kitchen with paned windows and herringbone floors. Rudin DeWoody enlisted architect Alan Wanzenberg, who previously worked for I.M. Pei, to renovate the apartment.

The extensive apartment is filled with works from Rudin DeWoody's collection, which comprises over 10,000 pieces. Notable items include a 19th-century Gothic revival cabinet and a Charles Lutz Brillo box-turned-coffee table in the sitting room, a Tony Matelli sculpture with honeydew slices in the entryway, and a geodesic dome atop the living room's piano. Pieces by artists such as Willem de Kooning, Richard Avedon, and Cy Twombly are displayed throughout every room.

Known for her vigorous collecting, Rudin DeWoody told Artnet News in 2020,“It's hard for me not to buy. Even when I run out of money.” This passion for art has benefited many artists, including Rob Wynne, whom DeWoody met after acquiring one of his metal fly sculptures. Wynne told the Wall Street Journal in 2010 that“there is no one more supportive.”

A consistent presence on the ARTnews Top 200 Collectors list since 2005, Rudin DeWoody maintains residences in Los Angeles, New York, and West Palm Beach, Florida, where she founded the Bunker, an invite-only art facility. She grew up one block away in a building managed by her father, real estate executive Lew Rudin. She moved into the New York apartment with her two children following her divorce from artist James DeWoody. When she last listed the apartment in 2018, she informed the Wall Street Journal that her motivation was to spend more time near her children in Los Angeles. She also stated to Apollo,“I don't like to sell, but every once in a while I have to, because I run out of money buying things.” The building has a notable history, having also been home to Brooke Astor and Gloria Vanderbilt, who raised a young Anderson Cooper upstairs.

We previously reported:

Artist Anna Weyant has listed her Upper East Side co-op, purchased in 2024 for $3.15 million, for $3.49 million, according to Curbed.

Source: ARTnews