Investornewsbreaks A2Z Cust2mate Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ: AZ) Completes Acquisition Of Hedia

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ: AZ) has completed its acquisition of Hedia, an Israeli retail media company with fiscal 2025 audited revenue of approximately $20 million. The acquisition combines A2Z Cust2Mate smart cart technology, digital in-store retail media inventory, shopper journey data and measurement capabilities with Hedia advertiser relationships, sales organization and campaign execution capabilities. Hedia will continue operating under its existing brand, with Meron Gal remaining CEO and Ofer Gal remaining chairman.

A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ: AZ) paid approximately $8.4 million in cash and issued 833,333 restricted common shares at closing, with approximately $7 million of the cash consideration expected to be funded through a commercial bank term loan. The sellers are eligible for up to approximately $6.7 million in additional performance-based cash consideration tied to agreed targets for 2027 and 2028. Based on Hedia historical financial results, A2Z estimates Hedia would have contributed approximately $2.3 million in annual adjusted EBITDA.

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About A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions Corp.

A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ: AZ) is transforming in-store retail through a connected in-store commerce platform that brings together shopper engagement, retail media, data and in-store intelligence.

At the center of A2Z Cust2Mate's connected in-store commerce platform is its AI-powered Smart Cart, which creates a continuous digital connection with shoppers throughout the in-store journey. The platform enhances and simplifies shopping, enables retailers and brands to engage shoppers, delivers targeted retail media and offers at the point of decision, and captures real-time data and intelligence on in-store shopper behavior.

Retail media is a growing part of A2Z Cust2Mate's business, building on its digital in-store touchpoints, media inventory, shopper journey data and measurement capabilities. A2Z Cust2Mate brings together technology, data and commercial capabilities to create new ways for retailers and brands to engage shoppers, monetize the physical store and measure impact closer to the point of purchase.

A2Z Cust2Mate combines advanced software, AI, computer vision and purpose-built hardware in a modular platform designed for enterprise-scale deployment and chain-wide operations. The company works with retailers, brands and partners across multiple markets to bring connected, data-driven personalized experiences to physical stores and create new opportunities for revenue growth, retail media monetization, operational efficiency and loss mitigation.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to AZ are available in the company's newsroom at

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