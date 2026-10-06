Investornewsbreaks Datavault AI Inc. (NASDAQ: DVLT) Appoints Christopher R. Hardt To Board Of Directors

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Datavault AI (NASDAQ: DVLT) appointed Christopher R. Hardt to its board of directors as an independent director, effective Oct. 3, 2026. Hardt, who was designated by NYIAX in connection with Datavault AI recently completed acquisition, previously served on the NYIAX board and brings more than 30 years of experience in public-company financial reporting, mergers and acquisitions, regulatory compliance and international business operations. He will also serve on the Datavault AI Audit Committee and Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee.

Hardt previously held senior leadership positions at PricewaterhouseCoopers (“PwC”), served as chief financial officer of Abri Capital and held board positions at NYIAX and Collective Audience. His appointment follows Datavault AI August 2026 acquisition of NYIAX, which added patented exchange technology and contract management capabilities to the company platform.

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About Datavault AI Inc.

Datavault AI(TM) (NASDAQ: DVLT) is leading the way in AI-driven data experiences, valuation and monetization of assets in the Web 3.0 environment. The Company's cloud-based platform provides comprehensive solutions with a collaborative focus in its Acoustic Sciences and Data Sciences divisions.

Datavault AI's Acoustic Sciences division features WiSA(R), ADIO(R) and Sumerian(R) patented technologies and industry-first foundational spatial and multichannel wireless, high-definition sound transmission technologies with intellectual property covering audio timing, synchronization and multi-channel interference cancellation. The Data Science division leverages the power of Web 3.0 and high-performance computing to provide solutions for experiential data perception, valuation and secure monetization.

Datavault AI's platform serves multiple industries, including high-performance computing software licensing for sports & entertainment, events & venues, biotech, education, fintech, real estate, healthcare, energy and more. The Information Data Exchange(R) enables Digital Twins and the licensing of name, image and likeness by securely attaching physical real-world objects to immutable metadata, fostering responsible AI with integrity. The Company's technology suite is fully customizable and offers AI- and machine-learning-based automation, third-party integration, detailed analytics and data, marketing automation and advertising monitoring.

The Company is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA. Learn more about Datavault AI at .

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to DVLT are available in the company's newsroom at

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