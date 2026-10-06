Investornewsbreaks Rezolve Ai (NASDAQ: RZLV) Hosts Investor Day, Publishes US AI Visibility Study 2026

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Rezolve Ai (NASDAQ: RZLV) is hosting its Investor Day at Nasdaq MarketSite in New York City, where management will present the company strategy, market opportunity, commercial model, growth drivers and platform for agentic commerce. In conjunction with the event, Rezolve Ai published its US AI Visibility Study 2026, examining how leading AI assistants present 2,047 U.S. companies to consumers.

The study found that one in four companies analyzed is never named by OpenAI, Claude, Perplexity or Gemini, including nearly one in five S&P 500 companies. It also found that 97 of the 100 largest U.S. retailers provide no way for an AI agent to check out and that company websites account for just 1.5% of sources cited by AI assistants. Rezolve Ai said its platform is designed to provide AI assistants with trusted merchant data and enable product discovery and purchases through agent-ready APIs.

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About Rezolve Ai

Rezolve Ai is a global leader in AI-powered commerce technology. Its Brain Suite platform helps retailers, brands and financial institutions transform how consumers search, engage and transact across digital channels.

Rezolve Ai's proprietary brainpowa models are purpose-built for commerce, while TraceWare and Auditable AI provide transparency and accountability across agentic AI workflows. Its proprietary distributed database platform provides trusted, real-time data infrastructure for AI agents and enterprise applications. Together, these technologies enable enterprises to deploy AI that can engage customers, understand intent, support transactions and operate safely at scale.

Headquartered in London with operations across North America, Europe and Asia, Rezolve Ai partners with leading global enterprises to power the future of commerce through AI that sells.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to RZLV are available in the company's newsroom at

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