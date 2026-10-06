Biomednewsbreaks Kairos Pharma Ltd. (NYSE American: KAPA) Reports Positive Interim Phase 2 Data For ENV-105 In Prostate Cancer

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Kairos Pharma (NYSE American: KAPA) announced positive interim efficacy data from its ongoing Phase 2 trial evaluating ENV-105 in combination with apalutamide in patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. The analysis showed a statistically significant difference in progression-free survival, with median PFS of 17.7 months for patients receiving ENV-105 plus apalutamide compared with two months for those receiving apalutamide alone (P=0.0008).

Kairos Pharma has modified the Phase 2 protocol to enroll patients earlier in disease progression, with patients who experience a PSA increase following upfront treatment with an androgen signaling inhibitor to be randomized to enzalutamide alone or enzalutamide in combination with ENV-105. The company said the change is intended to expand the eligible patient population and facilitate enrollment, with completion of the Phase 2 trial targeted in or before the fourth quarter of 2027.

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About Kairos Pharma Ltd.

Based in Los Angeles, California, Kairos Pharma Ltd. (NYSE American: KAPA) is at the forefront of oncology therapeutics, utilizing structural biology to overcome drug resistance and immune suppression in cancer. Kairos Pharma's lead candidate, ENV-105, is an antibody that targets CD105-a protein identified as a key driver of resistance and disease relapse in response to standard therapy. ENV-105 aims to reverse drug resistance by targeting CD105 and restore the effectiveness of standard therapies across multiple cancer types.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to KAPA are available in the company's newsroom at

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