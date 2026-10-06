Techmediabreaks Rezolve Ai (NASDAQ: RZLV) Receives Court Approval For Capital Reduction Supporting Up To $300 Million Share Repurchase Program

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Rezolve Ai (NASDAQ: RZLV) received Court approval for its proposed capital reduction, an important step toward implementing its previously announced share repurchase program of up to $300 million. The approval follows shareholder approval of the capital reduction, with the company expecting to commence repurchases after remaining procedural requirements become effective, subject to market conditions, available capital, liquidity, capital allocation priorities and other relevant factors.

Rezolve Ai said that under proposed arrangements with BTIG, BTIG is expected to purchase ordinary shares in the market within agreed parameters, with the company repurchasing those shares from BTIG. The program does not obligate Rezolve Ai to acquire any specific number or dollar amount of shares and may be suspended, modified or discontinued at any time.

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About Rezolve Ai

Rezolve Ai is a global leader in AI-powered commerce technology. Its Brain Suite platform helps retailers, brands and financial institutions transform how consumers search, engage and transact across digital channels.

Rezolve Ai's proprietary brainpowa models are purpose-built for commerce, while TraceWare and Auditable AI provide transparency and accountability across agentic AI workflows. Its proprietary distributed database platform provides trusted, real-time data infrastructure for AI agents and enterprise applications. Together, these technologies enable enterprises to deploy AI that can engage customers, understand intent, support transactions and operate safely at scale.

Headquartered in London with operations across North America, Europe and Asia, Rezolve Ai partners with leading global enterprises to power the future of commerce through AI that sells.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to RZLV are available in the company's newsroom at

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