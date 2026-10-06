Ecommerce Is Expected To Record 5% Growth In Europe

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Europe's online shopping market is still growing, but not as fast as before. According to the latest European E-commerce Report 2026, ecommerce sales across the continent are forecast to rise by 5% in 2026, reaching €961 billion ($1.07 trillion). This marks a slowdown from the 7% growth seen in 2025, when online consumer spending hit €911 billion ($1.02 trillion).

For China-based ecommerce platforms like Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (NYSE: BABA), establishing a stronger footprint across...

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