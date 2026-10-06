MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Amazon has signed a new power agreement backing a wind farm planned for Shetland, adding to a UK renewable portfolio that now runs past 50 separate projects. The deal with Norwegian energy firm Statkraft covers the Mossy Hill site, which is on track to come online in late 2030, and gives the developer the backing needed to push the project toward actual construction.

It would be interesting to know whether firms like American Fusion Inc. (OTC: AMFN) have ever been contacted by conglomerates like Amazon seeking ways to diversify their energy sources in the different jurisdictions where they have...

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