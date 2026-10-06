Community Healthcare Resources Launches Fall 2026 Clinician Recruitment Initiative

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Nationwide initiative invites healthcare professionals to expand access to care and explore Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) opportunities through CHR's nonprofit model

BETTENDORF, Iowa, Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Community HealthCare Resources (CHR), a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, has launched a Fall 2026 recruitment initiative inviting healthcare professionals nationwide to consider joining its growing clinician network through CHR's clinician-led public-service model.

CHR reports doubling its clinician network over the past year and meeting its third-quarter growth objectives. The organization is seeking professionals who want to incorporate documented public service into their careers by helping provide free or reduced-cost care and health education to people facing financial barriers.

"Public service and private practice don't have to be mutually exclusive," said Dr. Jay Johannsen, Executive Director of CHR. "Our goal is to help more healthcare professionals use the knowledge, clinical environments, and resources they already have to serve people in their communities."

Rather than requiring clinicians to relocate or practice at a single nonprofit facility, CHR works with qualified healthcare professionals across the United States, including clinicians in private-practice settings. CHR provides a nonprofit employment framework, reporting standards, and oversight intended to ensure that participating clinicians perform genuine, verifiable public service.

The initiative also provides information for clinicians interested in understanding how qualifying nonprofit employment may relate to the federal Public Service Loan Forgiveness program. According to CHR's internal records, all completed PSLF applications submitted by eligible CHR employees and tracked by the organization have been approved to date.

"We provide healthcare professionals with the infrastructure to work for a nonprofit organization, serve the public, and pursue Public Service Loan Forgiveness if they independently meet the federal program's requirements," Johannsen said. CHR is among a limited number of nonprofit organizations offering healthcare professionals a structured pathway to pursue PSLF while in private-practice.

CHR does not guarantee eligibility for student loan forgiveness. PSLF is administered by the federal government. Participants are responsible for satisfying all applicable requirements, including eligible loans, repayment plans, qualifying payments, and qualifying employment.

Dr. Caleb Bunting, Head of Records Auditing at CHR, said, "Documentation and accountability remain central to the organization's approach. The conversation may start with PSLF, but the purpose of CHR is ethical public service. There should be a clear connection between receiving the benefits of public-service employment and actually serving the public."

Healthcare professionals interested in CHR's Fall 2026 initiative are encouraged to visit chr501.org to review the introductory information and begin the pre-qualification process.

About Community HealthCare Resources

Community HealthCare Resources is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that expands healthcare access through documented clinician-led public service. CHR works with healthcare professionals to support verified community service activities while maintaining accountability and documentation standards.

CONTACT: Jay Johannsen Community HealthCare Resources... 563-447-0772 chr501.org