Avenirr Launches A New Kind Of Business-Building Platform That Takes Everyday People From Idea To Operating Business In 90 Days

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Avenirr combines an AI co-founder, a personal 90-day launch plan and experienced mentors in one platform

Los Angeles, California, Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avenirr today launched its AI-powered business-building platform, designed to help everyday people turn an idea into an operating business in 90 days. Avenirr gets to know each person and builds a business and a daily plan around their real life: their skills, schedule, budget and goals.

Many people dream of starting a business but get stuck guessing what to do first. Avenirr replaces that guesswork with a clear path and an AI partner that stays with the founder from the first conversation to their first customers.

How it works

Members chat with Avenirr Intelligence, the platform's AI co-founder, which learns what they're good at, how much time and money they have, and what they want to build.Founders with an idea see it shaped into a clear offer, customer and price. Those still searching get personally matched options, with an honest explanation of why each fits.A 13-week roadmap with weekly milestones and daily tasks, scheduled around the hours each founder actually has.AI advisors who know their business, more than 20 AI tools, a personal AI agent with a daily brief, and optional one-on-one mentorship through the VIP Accelerator.

Why Avenirr is different

Most tools for new founders hand over information and leave the rest to them. Avenirr is built around action: it decides what matters next, explains why, and adapts the plan as the founder makes progress. Every recommendation is shaped by the founder's own words, and a clear refusal, such as not wanting to appear on camera, is always respected. Avenirr makes no income promises; it gives founders a clear plan, honest guidance and daily support to follow through.

Availability

Avenirr is available now at [avenirr.com]. Membership is $249 per month after a 7-day free trial.

About Avenirr

Avenirr is an AI-powered platform that helps everyday people turn an idea into an operating business in 90 days.

CONTACT: Matt Hoffmann...