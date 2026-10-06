PCL Construction Named To Fortune's 2026 Best Workplaces In Constructiontm List, Ranking No. 6 Nationwide

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Recognition marks PCL's fourth appearance on the list and highlights the strength of its employee-owned culture and commitment to employee success.

DENVER, Colo (Oct. 6, 2026), Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Great Place To Work® and Fortune have recognized PCL Construction as one of the 2026 Best Workplaces in ConstructionTM. Marking its fourth appearance on this prestigious list, PCL earned the No. 6 spot this year, reflecting the strength of its employee-owned culture and its commitment to helping employees grow, contribute and thrive.

The Fortune Best Workplaces in ConstructionTM List is based on confidential employee feedback collected through the Great Place To Work Trust IndexTM Survey. This year's rankings were informed by responses from employees at Great Place To Work CertifiedTM construction companies across the United States.

“Being named to the Best Workplaces in Construction list is an honor and a reflection of the people who make PCL what it is,” said Deron Brown, president and chief operating officer, U.S. operations. "As an employee-owned company, our culture is built on trust, accountability and a shared commitment to excellence. Our employees have the opportunity to grow their careers, make meaningful contributions and help shape the future of our organization. This recognition belongs to them and reflects the inclusive, supportive environment we've built together."

The Best Workplaces in Construction list recognizes organizations that consistently deliver outstanding employee experiences and create environments where people can succeed, regardless of role, background or level within the organization.

This recognition builds on PCL's longstanding reputation as an employer of choice in the construction industry. Earlier this year, Great Place To Work and Fortune recognized PCL Construction as one of the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® 2026, further demonstrating the company's commitment to its people and the culture that helps employees reach their full potential.







About PCL Construction

PCL Construction is one of the most respected and accomplished global construction leaders, comprising independent companies operating throughout the United States, Canada, the Caribbean and Australia. With an annual construction volume of $9.9 billion USD, PCL builds projects that shape communities and strengthen infrastructure. The company's 100% employee ownership model fuels a culture of commitment for clients in the buildings, civil infrastructure, heavy industrial and solar markets. With a strategic presence in more than 30 major centers, PCL's leadership teams consistently drive innovation and set new benchmarks for excellence, bringing unparalleled skill to every project. Watch us build at PCL.com.

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