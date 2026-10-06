Genbio Announces Participation In BIO-Europe 2026, Its Second International Partnering Conference

NATURE TOOK MILLIONS OF YEARS TO DEVELOP IT. GENBIO IS DECODING IT.

BlockRTM - ResistRTM - ProlifRTM

Bio-Europe

Company expands international outreach to explore scientific collaborations, licensing opportunities and strategic transactions

ALISO VIEJO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- GenBio Inc., a biotechnology company advancing IND research inspired by natural products, today announced its participation in BIO-Europe 2026, marking the company's second international partnering conference. The event will take place November 9–11, 2026, at Koelnmesse in Cologne, Germany.

GenBio's participation represents the next step in its international business development efforts following its engagement with the Asia Bio Partnering Forum. The company intends to connect with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, investors and potential development partners to explore opportunities aligned with its scientific programs and corporate strategy.

BIO-Europe is described by its organizer as Europe's largest and longest-running partnering conference for the global biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industry. The organizer cites a conference community of more than 5,800 participants from over 3,200 companies across more than 60 countries. The event brings together biotechnology and pharmaceutical executives, emerging companies, investors, academic researchers and industry service providers.

For GenBio, the conference provides a setting to introduce its nature-inspired research platform and discuss potential scientific collaborations, licensing arrangements, asset transactions and broader strategic opportunities.

The company's development portfolio includes BlockRTM, its anti-inflammatory research program; ResistRTM, its antimicrobial resistance research program; and ProlifRTM, its emerging oncology research program. These programs remain investigational, and their development depends on further research and validation.

Through conference partnering discussions, GenBio aims to identify organizations whose scientific capabilities, development resources and commercial priorities complement its research. Initial discussions will focus on non-confidential program overviews, with access to proprietary scientific information managed through appropriate confidentiality arrangements.

Participation in BIO-Europe supports GenBio's effort to build relationships across international markets while advancing its scientific work and intellectual property strategy. Attendance and partnering discussions do not constitute completed agreements or guarantee a financing, licensing arrangement or acquisition.

Companies and investors interested in arranging a discussion with GenBio during BIO-Europe 2026 may contact the company directly.

About GenBio Inc.

GenBio Inc. is a U.S.-based biotechnology company focused on identifying and developing compounds inspired by nature. Its research interests include inflammation, antimicrobial resistance and oncology. GenBio seeks to advance its programs through scientific research, intellectual property development and strategic relationships.

Developed by Nature. Identified, Refined and Formulated by GenBio.

For more information, visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding GenBio's planned participation in BIO-Europe 2026, research and development activities, intellectual property strategy, and potential collaborations, licensing arrangements, financings and strategic transactions. These statements reflect current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including research outcomes, funding availability, regulatory requirements, intellectual property protection and the ability to identify partners and negotiate agreements. Participation in the conference does not guarantee any partnership, investment or transaction. GenBio's investigational programs have not been approved for commercial therapeutic use. GenBio undertakes no obligation to update these statements, except as required by applicable law.

Media and Partnering Contact

Todd D. Sonoga

Director / Chief Marketing Officer

GenBio Inc.

...



Todd D. Sonoga

GenBio Inc.

+1 949-705-8021

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GenBio Announces Participation in BIO-Europe 2026, Its Second International Partnering Conference News Provided By GenBio Inc. October 06, 2026, 17:59 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Science, Technology



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