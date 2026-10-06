AKA Beverly Hills Launches 'Beverly Hills Insider,' A New Wellness & Lifestyle Experience For Extended-Stay Residents

AKA Beverly Hills

Exclusive package offers personalized wellness treatments, private luxury shopping, and curated local access within the iconic Golden Triangle

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- AKA Beverly Hills, a long-stay luxury residence in the heart of Beverly Hills, announced the launch of the Beverly Hills Insider, a new offering that invites residents to experience Beverly Hills the way locals do. Balancing the space and comfort of a fully appointed residence with the style and hospitality of an intimate boutique hotel, AKA Beverly Hills offers residents a home base built for a week, a month, or longer.Set within the iconic Golden Triangle, The Beverly Hills Insider layers personalized wellness experiences, private shopping, and curated local access onto that residential-style comfort and flexibility. The package is designed for travelers seeking an immersive, insider's take on one of the world's most storied neighborhoods.The Beverly Hills Insider welcomes you home with a curated collection of experiences and amenities, including:-Private shopping experience at GEARYS Beverly Hills: Residents of The Beverly Hills Insider will enjoy a private shopping experience at GEARYS, the iconic Beverly Hills luxury retailer with more than 90 years of heritage on Rodeo Drive. The experience includes a $500 shopping credit and a personalized introduction to the local shopping scene, curated to match each resident's style and interests.-Luxury ZO Skincare Treatment: Wellness is a defining part of the Beverly Hills lifestyle, and residents can experience it firsthand with a personalized ZO Skincare Analysis & Signature facial treatment, backed by a $300 credit. The experience gives long-stay residents an opportunity to incorporate the neighborhood's renowned skincare and wellness culture into their stay.-Signature membership at Beverly Hills Premier Organic Grocer: For residents staying for weeks or months, the experience of living locally extends to everyday routines. A comp Signature membership (a $100 value) at a premier Beverly Hills organic grocer allows residents to shop, dine, and incorporate the neighborhood's health-conscious culture into their daily lives, just as a local would.-a Wellness Program: Residents can focus on rest and recovery with an array of in-suite amenities including a white noise machine, sleep mask, Vitruvi diffuser, and weighted blanket. These sleep amenities help residents maintain a sense of routine and make their long-term stay feel comfortable and restorative.-Dedicated Wellness Concierge: For residents settling into Beverly Hills for an extended stay, a dedicated Wellness Concierge is available to help residents settle into their new home while maintaining their personal routine, elevated through personalized experiences. From recommendations to coordinating experiences, the concierge tailors the wellness journey to each resident's individual needs throughout their stay.Together, these offerings position the Beverly Hills Insider as a standout choice for wellness travel and extended-stay luxury, giving residents access to the neighborhood's best-kept secrets alongside AKA's signature residential-inspired hospitality.The Beverly Hills Insider is available now for booking. For more information or to reserve the experience, visit stayaka/aka-beverly-hills.About AKA Beverly HillsAKA Beverly Hills is a long-stay luxury residence in the heart of Beverly Hills' iconic Golden Triangle. Balancing the space and comfort of a fully appointed residence with the style and hospitality of an intimate boutique hotel, the property offers 88 contemporary one- and two-bedroom furnished residences, most with private balconies, gourmet kitchens, in-suite washers and dryers, and marble bathrooms. Residents enjoy a 24-hour resident services team, doorman and dedicated concierge services, a residents-only terrace lounge, a private screening room and a state-of-the-art Technogym fitness center. Within walking distance of Rodeo Drive, Via Rodeo, and Robertson Boulevard, AKA Beverly Hills offers a home base built for a week, a month, or longer. For more information or to book, visit .About AKAAKA, a global leader in hospitality, offers design-driven, sophisticated accommodations with exceptional wellness, dynamic dining, and first-class lifestyle amenities in iconic neighborhoods. As a pioneer in luxury long-stay living, AKA has leveraged its core residential philosophies to evolve the hotel category into a high-quality experience that is more livable. While each of AKA's properties are unique, they all reflect a tranquil and bespoke design that strikes the perfect balance between the privacy and contentment of a fully appointed residence and the hospitality of an intimate hotel. AKA is a division of Korman Communities, a five-generation residential real estate company, with properties in premium destinations in major metropolitan markets, including, New York City, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, West Palm Beach, D.C., Boston, and London neighborhoods. For more information, visit

Kate Lane

Ballantines PR

+1 310-454-3080

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AKA Beverly Hills Launches 'Beverly Hills Insider,' a New Wellness & Lifestyle Experience for Extended-Stay Residents News Provided By Kate Lane, Ballantines PR October 06, 2026, 18:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Media, Advertising & PR, Travel & Tourism Industry



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