Smith Will Exhibit At Electronica Munich 2026, Hall B5, Stand 341

The company will showcase its comprehensive suite of supply chain solutions and diverse service offerings

- Mark Bollinger, Chief Administrative Officer at SmithHOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Smith, a leading global distributor of electronic components and semiconductors, today announces its exhibition at electronica Munich 2026, the world's leading trade fair and conference for electronics. Taking place at Messe München from Tuesday, November 10, through Friday, November 13, this event brings together distributors, manufacturers, and leaders from across the semiconductor supply chain.“electronica Munich represents a great opportunity to evaluate, discuss, and solve the ongoing market challenges,” said Janos Boszormenyi, Vice President, EMEA at Smith.“Customers in every industry are increasingly feeling the impacts of the various commodities shortages and are looking for strategic partners to help balance their supply chains. We are excited to meet with attendees and demonstrate our ability to connect them to the electronic components, services, and insights they need.”Every two years, the conference and trade show allows companies to present the latest technologies, products, and solutions within the semiconductor landscape. With more than 3,500 exhibitors and 80,000 visitors expected to attend, electronica Munich serves as a meeting space for experts across the entire electronics industry to gather and identify long-term solutions to key challenges.Chief among the issues at hand are the longstanding shortages that have dominated much of this year. More than a half-dozen shortages have hit the semiconductor sector over the past five years, and it is only getting worse. The AI and data center booms that have absorbed much of the memory supply this year continue to extend their impact to disrupt supply chains for CPUs, GPUs, storage devices, and other key commodities.Smith representatives will be on hand in Hall B5, Stand 341 each day to discuss how the company's proactive procurement solutions, flexible service offerings, and quality-focused innovations are supporting its customers in shaping the future of technology. Additionally, the company will be hosting a series of podcasts with Supply Chain Connect on Wednesday, November 11. The podcast segments will highlight effective strategies for navigating the open market and feature key members of Smith's leadership team, including:. Todd Burke, Chief Commercial Officer, and Lindsey Garland, Vice President of Global Account Management, who will discuss the ways procurement teams can leverage market intelligence to make more informed purchasing decisions.. Mark Bollinger, Chief Administrative Officer, and Todd Snow, Chief Procurement Officer, who will provide a global perspective on the recent changes to the compliance landscape and share insights to help companies better protect their supply chains.. Juri Reckow, Trading Manager, Munich, and Janos, who will dissect the challenges automotive companies faced during the 2021-2022 shortage and how their procurement programs have evolved to adapt to the current market.“We are excited to once again return to electronica Munich and connect with companies across industries and verticals,” said Mark.“As the ongoing shortages continue to affect the entire semiconductor supply chain, we look forward to meeting with both established and potential customers to discuss how we can ease their challenges.”Visit Smith's electronica page for more information about the company's participation in electronica Munich 2026 or to schedule a meeting with a Smith representative.What: electronica Munich 2026When: Tuesday, November 10 – Friday, November 13Where: Hall B5, Stand 341Messe MünchenAm Messesee 2Munich, DE 81829Onsite Contact: Rachel Goodell, Director of Marketing...+1 713.334.7115About SmithFounded in 1984, Smith is the leading independent distributor of electronic components. Smith's Intelligent DistributionTM model offers a comprehensive suite of flexible and scalable supply chain solutions to source, manage, test, and ship billions of components to partners worldwide in every industry and vertical. The company is backed by more than 25 certifications and accreditations and has developed and implemented sustainable practices that exceed industry and regulatory requirements. Building on its decades of market data, cutting-edge technology, and a systems-based approach to quality excellence, Smith generated more than USD $3.45 billion in global revenue in 2025 and ranks ninth among all global distributors. Visit to learn more.

Rachel Goodell, Director of Marketing

Smith

+1 713-334-7115

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Smith Will Exhibit at electronica Munich 2026, Hall B5, Stand 341 News Provided By Smith October 06, 2026, 18:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Electronics Industry, Manufacturing



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