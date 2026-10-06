Prokan Grills Launches Infinity Duofire, Combining Argentine Grilling, Smoking And Charcoal-Oven Cooking In One System

Prokan Infinity Argentine Grill DuoFire with Charcoal Oven/ Smoker

Inside the Prokan Infinity DuoFire smoker and charcoal oven, designed for versatile live-fire cooking, roasting, and smoking.

From smoker to table, the Prokan Infinity DuoFire delivers rich live-fire flavor and beautifully finished dishes.

Building on its Infinity Argentine Grill collection, Prokan introduces a dual-zone grill and smoker for the outdoor kitchen.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Prokan Grills today announced the patent-pending Prokan Infinity DuoFire Argentine Grill with Charcoal Oven and Smoker - the newest addition to its Infinity Argentine Grill collection.The Infinity DuoFire pairs an authentic Argentine-style open fire grill with an enclosed, firebrick-insulated charcoal oven and smoker in a single system, letting users sear over live fire, smoke low and slow, roast, bake - or run multiple cooking styles at once, without needing separate appliances.Combination grill-and-smoker systems of this caliber have historically been the domain of commercial kitchens and high-end custom installations, often carrying price tags far out of reach for most households. With the Infinity DuoFire, Prokan changes that equation - giving home cooks an authentic Argentine grill and a real smoker in one system, without the commercial-kitchen price tag."Since introducing our Infinity Argentine Grill range, we have seen tremendous enthusiasm from customers who want a more creative and engaging way to cook outdoors," said Ray Chang, CEO of Prokan Grills. "The Infinity DuoFire is the next evolution of that idea. We wanted to give outdoor cooking enthusiasts the freedom of an Argentine grill together with the versatility of a smoker and charcoal oven, without requiring multiple separate appliances. It's designed to make live-fire cooking the centerpiece of the outdoor kitchen - a place where the fire, the food, and the experience bring everyone together."Expanding the Infinity Argentine Grill FamilyProkan introduced its Infinity Argentine Grill collection to bring the traditions of live-fire Argentine cooking into contemporary North American outdoor kitchens, centered on adjustable-height grilling, stainless-steel V-groove cooking surfaces, wood and charcoal cooking, and firebrick heat retention. The Infinity DuoFire marks the next step in the collection's development, expanding beyond Argentine grilling alone to give outdoor cooks a broader range of techniques within one coordinated system.Design & FeaturesThe Infinity DuoFire offers 1,033 square inches of combined cooking capacity: a 333-square-inch Argentine grilling surface plus a 700-square-inch, three-tier smoker and charcoal-oven chamber..Argentine grill side: Adjustable-height cooking grate for precise heat control; angled stainless-steel V-groove grates channel fats and juices to an integrated grease tray.Smoker/charcoal oven side: Firebrick insulation and adjustable airflow for longer, slower cooks; multiple stainless-steel racks and hanging hooks for ribs, poultry, sausage, fish, and larger cuts.Construction: Commercial-grade #304 stainless steel throughout, built for durability with a clean, architectural appearance.Available in two configurations:- 55-inch Infinity Argentine Grill DuoFire - freestanding, built as a standalone statement piece for patios and entertaining spaces- 46-inch Infinity Argentine Built-In Grill DuoFire - designed for built-in outdoor kitchen islandsBoth share the same cooking capacity, dual airflow controls, and stainless-steel construction.AvailabilityThe Infinity DuoFire is available now in freestanding and built-in configurations through ProkanGrills, Wayfair, The Home Depot, and Lowe's. For specifications and pricing, visit ProkanGrills.For trade inquiries, dealer opportunities, or project collaboration, contact:Ray Chang...About Prokan GrillsProkan Grills designs outdoor cooking products that combine premium materials, strong visual appeal, and performance-driven engineering. From Argentine-style grills to full outdoor kitchen solutions, the brand focuses on durability, craftsmanship, and products that turn the backyard into a culinary destination.

Aileen Dessin

Prokan Grills

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Prokan Grills Launches Infinity DuoFire, Combining Argentine Grilling, Smoking and Charcoal-Oven Cooking in One System News Provided By Prokan Grills October 06, 2026, 18:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Food & Beverage Industry, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Manufacturing, Retail



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