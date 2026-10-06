Safetica Launches AI Protection For Workplace AI Use

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) New capabilities help security teams see how AI is used and protect sensitive data shared through prompts, pasted content, and file uploads.

- Mirek Kren, Safetica CEO

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Safetica, an Intelligent Data Security company, today announced the launch of Safetica AI Protection. The solution combines AI Governance with data loss prevention (DLP) controls to help security teams understand how approved and shadow AI tools are used and protect sensitive data without broadly restricting AI access.

As generative AI becomes part of everyday work, company data increasingly moves through prompts, pasted content, and file uploads. Safetica's H1 2026 Data Protection Trends report found that AI tools became the top risky application category in the second quarter of 2026, accounting for 40.7% of risky application flags. In the same dataset, ChatGPT and Microsoft Copilot together represented 82.3% of blocked AI activity.

"The way people work is changing, and data protection has to change with it. AI is becoming part of everyday work alongside email, collaboration platforms, and cloud applications," said Mirek Kren, CEO of Safetica. "AI changes the interface, speed, and scale of work, but organizations will always need to understand where sensitive data moves and apply the right protection. Safetica AI Protection extends that function into AI interactions so businesses can adopt these tools while protecting sensitive data and maintaining productivity."

Safetica AI Protection brings together AI Governance and DLP policies for AI assistants. AI Governance provides a centralized view of approved and shadow AI applications, including who uses them, how frequently they are used, what data is shared, and where protections are in place. An embedded chat interface helps security teams explore usage and risk data, summarize findings, and identify actions that can strengthen protection.

Safetica also extends DLP policies to commonly used AI assistants. Security teams can monitor and control sensitive file attachments, copied and pasted text, and prompts based on the application, data sensitivity, user, department, and activity. Support covers ChatGPT Classic, Claude, and Microsoft Copilot in desktop applications and Chromium-based browsers on Windows and macOS.

This policy-based approach lets organizations restrict sensitive data sharing while allowing AI activity that meets established policies to continue.

More information about Safetica AI Protection is available at .

About Safetica

Safetica is a global leader in Intelligent Data Security. Our AI-powered platform unifies data protection, insider risk management, compliance readiness, data discovery, and AI Protection across cloud and on-premises environments. Safetica helps security teams protect sensitive data wherever it moves and however it is used, including through AI, while reducing insider risk and supporting compliance with minimal disruption to business workflows.

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Missi Carmen

Safetica, Inc.

+1 408-668-1241

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Safetica Launches AI Protection for Workplace AI Use News Provided By Safetica, Inc. October 06, 2026, 18:10 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: IT Industry



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