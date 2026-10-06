MP To Hold Special Voter Enrolment Camps

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, Oct 6 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh will hold special voter enrolment camps at every polling station from October 7 to 9 to facilitate the registration of eligible voters, Chief Electoral Officer Sanjeev Kumar Jha said on Tuesday.

Jha directed election officials to ensure that only Form 6 is collected from voters during the camps and that no additional declaration form is sought from them.

The Chief Electoral Officer issued the directions during a virtual meeting with Deputy District Election Officers from Nirvachan Sadan in Bhopal.

He also asked officials to widely publicise the three-day exercise so that eligible people can make use of the facility.

Jha said applications would be accepted from people who had completed 18 years of age by October 1.

He also directed officials to collect applications in advance from those who will turn 18 by January 1, 2027, for their inclusion in the electoral roll under the prescribed procedure.

"The Election Commission has also provided an online facility for voter registration," Jha said in a statement, adding that eligible voters can apply through the official website or the ECINET mobile application.

He asked District Election Officers to give wide publicity to the online registration facility and specifically encourage young people to register as voters.

Jha also reviewed the progress of voter enrolment work in various districts.

He appreciated the work being done in Indore and Vidisha and directed districts lagging behind to improve their performance.

The special camps are being held amid the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls being conducted by the Election Commission of India.

The exercise involves verification and updating of voter lists.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Monday said an updated, transparent and reliable voter list was important for strengthening democracy.

He urged people not to pay attention to rumours or confusion regarding the SIR and to rely only on the official information and procedure prescribed by the Election Commission.

Yadav also appealed to young people who have completed 18 years of age to get their names registered in the voter list.

He appealed to every citizen of Madhya Pradesh to verify their name in the electoral roll.

"Let us fulfil our responsibility and become participants in the creation of a reliable voter list," Yadav wrote on X.