Meghalaya: CM Sangma Opposes Foreign Intervention In FCRA Debate

MENAFN - IANS) Shillong, Oct 6 (IANS) Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on Tuesday strongly criticised an appeal seeking foreign intervention in India's ongoing debate over proposed amendments to the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA), calling the move "very, very inappropriate".

Sangma said matters concerning India's laws and legislative processes should be dealt with within the country and through democratic and constitutional institutions, asserting that external agencies should not be allowed to influence India's internal affairs.

"Seeking intervention from outside agencies in our internal matters is very, very inappropriate," the Chief Minister said.

He acknowledged that the appeal was a mistake but said the focus should now be on finding a constructive way forward rather than turning the issue into a political confrontation.

Sangma also expressed hope that such incidents would not be repeated and cautioned elected representatives against using sensitive issues for political gains.

On the proposed changes to the FCRA, the Meghalaya Chief Minister called for dialogue and a balanced approach that addresses the concerns of different stakeholders while recognising the government's responsibility to regulate foreign contributions.

He said a "middle path" should be found through discussions, representations and democratic processes within India.

Sangma particularly emphasised the need to ensure that Christian institutions and other organisations receiving legitimate foreign contributions do not feel insecure because of the proposed amendments.

At the same time, he acknowledged the need for the Centre to have an effective regulatory mechanism to monitor foreign funding and ensure compliance with the law.

The Chief Minister said the concerns surrounding the FCRA should therefore be addressed through dialogue rather than through appeals to foreign entities or organisations.

Reiterating his position on the issue, Sangma urged political leaders across party lines to work together and find a solution within the country's constitutional framework.

He stressed that while legitimate concerns over the proposed FCRA amendments should be heard and addressed, seeking external intervention was not the appropriate way to resolve a matter concerning India's domestic legislation.

Sangma's remarks come amid a wider debate over the proposed FCRA changes and concerns expressed by sections of civil society and religious organisations over their potential impact on institutions dependent on legitimate foreign contributions.