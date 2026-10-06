Telangana CM Orders Notices To KCR, Family Over 'Missing' Land

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, Oct 6 (IANS) Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Tuesday directed officials to issue notices to former Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and his family members over 45 acres of 'missing' land

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Tuesday ordered officials to identify 'missing' 45 acres of land in survey number 325 at Erravalli village in Siddipet district, where former Chief Minister and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) president K. Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) has his farmhouse.

The Chief Minister held a review of the lands concerning Erravalli and the adjacent Venkatapuram villages in Markook Mandal, Siddipet district

As per the official records, a total of 388 acres of land is recorded under survey number 325 in Erravalli village.

The officials briefed the Chief Minister on the survey details for both villages and the details of the survey, which identified only 343 acres.

According to a statement from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), 45 acres of land are missing from the records for the particular survey number.

The Chief Minister instructed the officials to issue notices to former Chief Minister KCR and his family members, whose lands adjoin the area and submit their revenue records to the government.

CM Revanth Reddy said that the government is planning to distribute the land in survey number 325 to eligible local farmers.

He also ordered the construction of a "Telangana Martyrs' Colony" within survey number 325 for the families of those who sacrificed their lives during the Telangana movement.

The officials were also directed to allot housing plots to the martyrs' families and develop a colony with all necessary amenities.

The Chief Minister suggested that the responsibility of constructing the colony be entrusted to the Housing Department. Orders were also issued to complete the construction of the Martyrs' Colony by June 2.

The Revenue Department officials had taken up a survey of the lands in Erravalli village last month after the Chief Minister ordered a probe into KCR's landholding, including his farmhouse at Erravalli.

The Chief Minister had said in the State Legislative Assembly on September 16 that the inquiry will be conducted within a month.

He said the inquiry will be conducted to find out if KCR's farmhouse is spread over 700 acres or not. He questioned why KCR did not reveal that out of 700 acres, 388 acres are government land.

The CM announced that the government would reclaim 388 acres of government land in KCR's farmhouse and distribute the same among 800 Dalit families.

Alleging that the KCR family holds 439 acres of land, far in excess of the legal ceiling, he demanded that the Leader of the Opposition explain how he mobilised these lands.

CM Revanth Reddy alleged that the KCR family owns 439.30 acres of land in 31 villages across nine districts.