IND Vs WI, 1St T20I: Sanju Samson's Inconsistency Raises Questions Over His Place In India's Playing XI

Team India wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson has yet again come under heavy scrutiny after another poor outing in the first T20I of the five-match series against the West Indies at Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Tuesday, October 6.

The Men in Blue took a 1-0 series lead with an eight-wicket win over the Caribbean side. With a 172-run target, skipper Shreyas Iyer's 102-run knock and his unbeaten 137-run stand for the third wicket with Ishan Kishan, who scored 37 off 27 balls, helped Team India to go past the finishing line in 14.4 overs or 32 balls to spare.

For the West Indies, Akeal Hosein (1/37), who played his 100th T20I, and Roston Chase (1/37) managed to pick up the early wickets to apply pressure inside the powerplay. However, the Caribbean side failed to capitalise on early breakthroughs as bowlers struggled to contain India's batters.

Also Read:IND vs WI: Shreyas Iyer's fiery ton gives India 1-0 lead in T20I series

Sanju Samson's Inconsistent Run Takes Centre Stage

As Team India clinched an eight-wicket victory in the first T20I against the West Indies, a major topic of discussion was not just Shreyas Iyer's maiden century in the format but also Sanju Samson's yet another poor outing that sparked questions about his place in the playing XI.

Before the T20I series opener in Lucknow, Samson's form was in the spotlight following his disappointing outing in the Asian Games 2026, where he registered scores of 7 and 2 in the semifinal and final against Sri Lanka and Pakistan, respectively. Also, the wicketkeeper-batter scored just 9 in a historic one-off T20I match against Japan.

In the first T20I against West Indies, the expectations on Sanju Samson to deliver and silence the critics were high, but he once again failed to make an impact, dismissed for just 11 off 9 balls by spinner Akeal Hosein, against whom he scored a boundary in the second over of India's run chase.

Akeal Hosein Gets The Wicket Of Sanju Samson In His 100th T20I ‍ Cricket Dani (@CricketDani56) October 6, 2026

Since the T20 World Cup this year, Sanju Samson was named the Player of the Tournament following his sensational run-scoring spree, his career has continued to swing between extraordinary match-winning brilliance and sudden, frustrating slumps.

Post the T20 World Cup, Samson has registered the scores of 5, 0, 1, 27, 10, 57, 50, 9, 7, 2, and 11, scoring 179 runs at an average of 16.27 across his last 11 T20I innings, further highlighting his inconsistency with the bat.

Fans Question Sanju Samson's Place After Another Failure

Sanju Samson's yet another failure with the bat has sparked debate on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), with fans and cricket enthusiasts questioning his place in India's playing XI and calling for young batter Vaibhav Suryavanshi to be given an opportunity in the upcoming matches.

Taking to their X handles, many fans expressed their frustration over Samson's continued inconsistency, with some calling for him to make way for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, while others defended the wicketkeeper-batter and backed him to return to form.

Another section of fans questioned his consistency and argued that his past performances should not guarantee him a permanent place in the Indian team, while some wanted Sanju Samson to return to first-class cricket and regain his form before being considered for selection again.

@mufaddal_vohra I think that's enough..now time for vaibhav

- a_singh (@Ex_nomadic) October 6, 2026

@mufaddal_vohra What is Sanju's problem?

Because of you, the atmosphere is spread outside and you score runs neither at home nor outside the home.

If you don't know how to play, give others the opportunity.

- Thakur Ayush Sengar (@CricVerse07) October 6, 2026

@mufaddal_vohra Classic Sanju cameo. Blink and you'll miss it.

- Het Savalia (@imHsavalia) October 6, 2026

@mufaddal_vohra All his reputation will go in vain that he earn from 3 knock in finals of icc t20 wc.

He is not just in bad form but also he is taking a place of youngster who will definitely become very big star in coming years

- ShO ẞHI T KHÀRË (@Imshobhitkhare) October 6, 2026

What the heck is wrong with Sanju Samson, man? He has never been consistent. He had a brilliant World Cup, then failed in the Ire and Eng tours. After that, he had back-to-back fifties against Afghanistan, and now he has gone back to struggling again.

Japan: 9 runs

Sri Lanka: 7 runs

Pakistan: 2 runs

West Indies: 11 runs

Man, isn't this beyond inconsistent? People will say there is an agenda against him, but what about the inconsistency? You have the talent, you have the ability, but at some point you have to be consistent and make those opportunities count is not the problem. Consistency is. And that's a fair question to ask.

- Vipin Tiwari (@Vipintiwari952) October 6, 2026

Drop sanju samson from next match and bring in vaibhav Suryavanshi

- Rishiraj singh (RR) (@RIShiRaJ_06_) October 6, 2026

@mufaddal_vohra All his reputation will go in vain that he earn from 3 knock in finals of icc t20 wc.

He is not just in bad form but also he is taking a place of youngster who will definitely become very big star in coming years

- ShO ẞHI T KHÀRË (@Imshobhitkhare) October 6, 2026

Sanju Samson is honestly one of the most overrated players in Indian cricket right now.

The problem is that we keep judging him on potential and a few memorable innings instead of what he actually does consistently.

Look at the numbers. 73 matches, 65 innings, 1,575 runs and an average of 26.69. That's not some small sample anymore.

And every time he fails, the same excuses come out“give him a long run”,“he needs confidence”,“he's a match winner”. Bro, how long are we going to keep saying this?

Meanwhile, there are younger players like Vaibhav Suryavanshi, and even someone like Shubman Gill has a much higher ceiling and has already proven himself at the international level.

Honestly, we should be thankful for those 3 big innings he gave us in the World Cup. Those innings created a perception that he's far more consistent than he actually is.

At this point, being picked because of what he could do is not enough. International cricket should be about what you actually deliver.

- OldMonkOfTheInternet (@OldMonkOnX) October 6, 2026

S. Samson's biggest problem is his inconsistency. He needs to deliver consistently because V. Suryavanshi is waiting, and Samson may not have much time to secure his place.

- CricMate (@unlimitedcrick0) October 6, 2026

@mufaddal_vohra passenger

he's wasting the talent of sooryavanshi

sit him out for a few series and he'll perform for a few games

his whole career is inconsistent

- Eleas (@AE205t) October 6, 2026

@AjayJadeja171 He's a very good player. Everyone goes through a bad patch. He has delivered some big performances for India and will be back in form soon.

- Bilal Dar (@BilalDar577421) October 6, 2026

@AjayJadeja171 Out of 10 matches he scores in two matches which reserves the remaining 8 matches.

- Satish (@Satish7586) October 6, 2026

@AjayJadeja171 Sanju Samson played a great World Cup but that doesn't mean he has earned a lifetime membership in the Indian team.

He flopped in the series before WC and has struggled in the series after the World Cup.

Time to move on.

- mandeep vasavada (@mandeepvasavada) October 6, 2026

@IamSanjuSamson has gotten enough chances. He must play first class cricket now.

- BatengeToKatenge (@ChurningWheel) October 6, 2026

This year, Sanju Samson has featured in 21 T20I matches and aggregated 546 runs, including five fifties, at an average of 27.30 and a strike rate of 173.33.

After the T20 World Cup, Samson hasn't lived up to the expectations of his performances earlier in the year, with his inconsistent run continuing to raise questions over his place in India's playing XI.

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