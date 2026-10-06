Kabul, Tehran Discuss Expanding Economic, Industrial Cooperation
In a post on its X account, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI) said Azizi met Zanganeh and his accompanying delegation.
It said Iranian Ambassador in Kabul Alireza Bikdeli and head of the Afghanistan-Iran Joint Chamber of Commerce Kamaluddin Tawhid were also present at the meeting.
It added that the two sides discussed joint industrial programmes, the establishment of a special industrial park in Afghanistan, expanding cooperation through Chabahar Port, setting up an oil-products refinery and increasing bilateral trade to $10 billion, while taking into account an increase in Afghanistan's exports.
Azizi said the conditions for industrial activities in Afghanistan were favourable and that he supported programmes and proposals in the industrial sector.
He added that industrial growth, economic activities and completing the domestic production value chain were among the ministry's main areas of focus and priorities and that he supported constructive proposals in this regard.
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