$18M Allocated To Afghanistan From The UN Emergency Fund: OCHA
In a post on X, OCHA expressed its appreciation to the UN humanitarian affairs chief for approving the allocation, saying the funding comes at a time when humanitarian needs across Afghanistan remain extensive.
According to OCHA, 21.9 million people in Afghanistan currently require humanitarian assistance, while only about 31 percent of the funding needed for the country's 2026 humanitarian response plan has been secured.
OCHA said the additional $18 million is particularly significant given the current funding shortfall and will help humanitarian organizations respond to some of the country's most urgent needs.
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