Qatar Welcomes 2.614 Million Visitors In First Nine Months Of 2026

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The State of Qatar welcomed 2.614 million visitors through its land, air and sea entry points during the first nine months of 2026.

In a statement Tuesday, Qatar Tourism said that the number of visitors to Qatar rose 1.1 percent year-on-year in September to 276,000, compared with 273,000 in the same month last year.

The statement said visitor sources varied between January and September 2026. The Gulf Cooperation Council countries ranked first, accounting for 40.9 percent of total visitors, or 1.069 million. Asia and Oceania ranked second, accounting for 21 percent, with 548,000 visitors.

Europe ranked third with 538,000 visitors, or 20.6 percent of the total, while the Americas ranked fourth, accounting for 7.3 percent, with 190,000 visitors.

Other Arab countries ranked fifth, with 184,000 visitors, representing 7 percent of the total. Other African countries ranked sixth, with 84,000 visitors, or about 3.2 percent of the total.