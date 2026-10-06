Undersecretary Of Ministry Of Justice Meets Egyptian Minister Of Justice

MENAFN - Gulf Times) His Excellency Undersecretary of Ministry of Justice, Chairman of the National Committee for International Humanitarian Law, and Chair of the Arab Permanent Committee for International Humanitarian Law, Saeed bin Abdullah Al Suwaidi, met with HE Minister of Justice and Head of the National Committee on International Humanitarian Law of the Arab Republic of Egypt, Counselor Mahmoud Helmy El Sherif, on the sidelines of a workshop on the national implementation of international humanitarian law, held in Cairo, Egypt.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed ways to enhance cooperation in the field of international humanitarian law between the National Committee for International Humanitarian Law of the State of Qatar and the National Committee for International Humanitarian Law of the Arab Republic of Egypt. They also discussed areas of work of the Arab Permanent Committee for International Humanitarian Law and strengthening its legal role at the Arab level.

HE Counselor Mahmoud Helmy El Sherif welcomed the election of HE Undersecretary of Ministry of Justice and Chairman of the National Committee for International Humanitarian Law, as the first Chair of the Arab Permanent Committee for International Humanitarian Law, affirming the readiness of Egypt's National Committee on International Humanitarian Law to provide the necessary support for the Committee's work and to strengthen its legal and humanitarian role at the Arab level.