Third Environmental, Social And Governance Conference Convenes In Doha

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Third Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Conference kicked off in Doha on Tuesday.

The two-day event is organized in collaboration with Qatar Chamber (QC), Hawkama International, and the Institute of Sustainability and Environmental Professionals in the United Kingdom, bringing together officials and experts from international institutions.

The conference highlights the growing role of financial institutions and the private sector in supporting the transition towards a more sustainable economy, as well as the importance of developing responsible corporate practices and managing risks related to environmental, social, and governance aspects, while showcasing plenty of experiences, expertise, and best practices in this field.

First Vice Chairman of QC, Mohamed bin Ahmed bin Twar Al Kuwari, affirmed that ESG standards have become an essential part of the modern business environment and an important element in enhancing corporate sustainability, growth, competitiveness, and ability to navigate global economic changes during the conference's opening session, he added that the concept of sustainability is no longer limited to addressing environmental aspects alone but has become a comprehensive framework encompassing responsibility towards the environment and society, alongside good governance, transparency, disclosure, and accountability.

Al Kuwari noted that these elements contribute to building more efficient and sustainable institutions while strengthening trust among enterprises, investors, and various stakeholders.

He stressed that QC significantly prioritizes the promotion of governance and sustainability principles within the business community, based on its belief that applying these principles helps boost corporate efficiency and their ability to manage risks, while supporting their competitiveness and long-term sustainability.

Al Kuwari pointed out that QC is committed to encouraging the Qatari private sector to keep abreast of global developments in this field, strengthen companies' awareness of the importance of pursuing responsible practices, and develop disclosure and transparency mechanisms in pursuit of bolstering investor confidence and supporting the attractiveness of Qatar's business and investment environment affirmed that fostering ESG practices is aligned with the State of Qatar's thrust towards building a diversified, competitive, and sustainable economy, and beefing up the private sector's contribution to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals and Qatar National Vision 2030.

Al Kuwari remarked that QC's support for the conference demonstrates its belief in the importance of continuing dialogue and raising awareness about governance and sustainability issues, as well as the role that such conferences can play in transferring knowledge, exchanging expertise, helping companies develop their corporate practices, and benefiting from local and international experiences.

In addition, Al Kuwari elaborated that the transition towards a more sustainable economy requires combined efforts by various stakeholders, including government entities, the private sector, financial institutions, and academic and specialized institutions, and working together to establish a culture of sustainability and governance and transform it into measurable and continuously developing corporate practices.

For her part, Chairperson of Hawkama International and Conference President, Dr. Buthaina Al Ansari, declared the launch of Qatar's specialized digital platform, which helps institutions prepare ESG reports in a more organized and systematic manner, and links data, indicators, and disclosure requirements within a clear framework that helps institutions improve the quality of their reports and practices.

She highlighted that the platform aims to assist institutions and companies in submitting their data and preparing ESG reports based on international standards, noting that sustainability disclosure has become an established component of the practices of major global companies, and that 96 percent of more than 250 global companies by revenue report on sustainability, according to a 2025 McKinsey study.

Dr. Al Ansari indicated that the challenge is no longer limited to preparing sustainability reports, but rather lies in transforming the data and indicators they contain into better decisions and measurable outcomes, meeting the needs of investors, financiers, and boards of directors in assessing risks, understanding factors that may affect investment value, guiding institutions, and protecting stakeholders' interests.

She noted that Qatar's financial sector plays a pivotal role in supporting sustainability objectives, commending the efforts of Qatar Central Bank in launching its ESG strategy, alongside the role of banks in promoting sustainable finance and developing financial tools and products, including sustainable loans and sukuk.

She stressed the importance of strengthening integration between domestic regulatory frameworks and international standards in the areas of sustainability and disclosure, so as to help strengthen transparency and improve the quality of data and reports.

Overall, the conference features an array of specialized panel discussions addressing key issues and developments related to ESG, and ways to integrate sustainability standards into corporate strategies and operations, alongside discussions on the role of good governance, transparency, and disclosure in reinforcing institutional performance and building investor and stakeholder confidence.