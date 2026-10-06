1,362 Participants Take Part In Summer Of Sports For All Race Series

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Qatar Sports for All Federation concluded its "Summer of Sports for All 2026" race series, held at the Aspire Indoor Track, with 1,362 male and female participants of various ages and nationalities.

The races drew strong participation, with 676 runners taking part in the open race, while 686 women, including 641 Qataris, competed in the third edition of the women's race.

Following the competitions, winners in the various categories were honored, while participants received commemorative medals and encouragement awards to motivate them to continue taking part in upcoming races and sporting events.

The race series featured timed challenges for different age groups. Participants over 17 competed in 15- and 30-minute challenges, while a 10-minute challenge was held for those aged 7 to 17. Children aged 3 to 6 took part in a five-minute challenge.

Executive Director of the Qatar Sports for All Federation, Abdullah Al Dosari, said the strong turnout across the series reflected growing interest in running and the eagerness of various segments of society to participate in open sporting activities.

He said family participation was one of the most prominent features of the races, given its role in encouraging children and young people to engage in physical activity and establishing sports as a way of life.

He called on people from all segments of society to continue participating in the federation's upcoming events and programs, stressing the federation's commitment to providing diverse, open sporting activities suitable for different age groups and contributing to a culture of sports participation and community engagement.

The federation's events are scheduled to continue with the fourth and final round of the "Summer of Sports for All" women's race series on Friday, ahead of the launch of the "Autumn of Sports for All" race series later this month.